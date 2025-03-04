Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters 2025: A New Twist On An Easter Tradition!

Blenheim, New Zealand – The Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters team is not just "Putting on the Ritz" this Easter – they're shaking things up! Traditionally, the primary flying days of the show, Saturday and Sunday, have followed a similar format, with Sunday's explosive finale standing out. In 2025, however, the team is introducing an exciting new approach: each day will feature unique displays, ensuring no two days are the same!

Air show director Gavin Conroy says, "We are always trying to raise the bar and do things differently at Classic Fighters. This trend continues in 2025 with the 'Putting on the Ritz' theme and a new show format."

What to Expect at Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters 2025:

Day One: Good Friday – Practice Flying & Twilight Extreme

Begin the weekend with an up-close experience of aircraft and classic cars, minus the crowds. With food, entertainment, and trade sites open, visitors can enjoy aircraft perfecting their displays overhead. Then, at 4 p.m., the Twilight Extreme takes centre stage—a thrilling spectacle combining action, whimsy, music, and a breathtaking fireworks display.

Day Two: Saturday – Flying & Scenarios

Saturday delivers the full Classic Fighters experience, featuring aviation's evolution from early pioneers to the Golden Age and into the heat of wartime action. Witness Warbirds launch a dramatic airfield attack and see history come alive with impressive new props—destined for an explosive ending!

Day Three: Sunday – Big Bangers & Party Tricks

Sunday morning kicks off with two hours of uninterrupted, high-adrenaline flying displays, followed by a short break before the jaw-dropping "Smoke & Mirrors" segment. Expect aerial aerobatics, formation flying, smoke trails, folding wings, and waterbombs—aerial drama at its finest! The day culminates in an electrifying grand finale you won't want to miss.

For the first time in Classic Fighters' history, attendees can participate in the action by voting LIVE for their favourite display in the People’s Choice Award. One lucky voter will take home an incredible prize: a trial flight with the Marlborough Aero Club and exclusive Classic Fighters merchandise.

About Marlborough Lines Classic Fighters

Held every alternate Easter, the air show is the primary fundraising event for the Omaka Aviation Heritage Museum, located in Blenheim, Marlborough, NZ.

The next show is 18th-20th April 2025, and tickets are available now at www.classicfighters.co.nz

