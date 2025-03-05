PHOEBE RINGS Announce Debut Album ASEURAI, Share Dual Singles Aseurai And Drifting

Photo Credit: Frances Carter

New Zealand’s Phoebe Rings announce their debut album, Aseurai, today with a pair of new singles “Aseurai” and “Drifting.” On Aseurai, due June 6th on Carpark Records, the quartet, led by NZ jazz-school-trained pianist and songwriter Crystal Choi, adds disco and city-pop influences while staying true to the dream-pop sound of their self-titled EP. “Aseurai means around you in the atmosphere, hard to reach, fading away,” Choi says. “It’s a poetic expression. You wouldn’t say it in normal conversation, but I like that.”

While Phoebe Rings was originally a solo project of Choi’s, Aseurai marks a shift with contributing songwriting credits from the whole band, which includes Guitar/synthesist Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent, bassist Benjamin Locke and drummer/producer Alex Freer. The four musicians cut their teeth working on other notable NZ projects such as Princess Chelsea, Fazerdaze, Tiny Ruins, AC Freazy, Sea Views and Lucky Boy^. With a more ambitious collection of instruments, Choi says this album heralds the start of true collaboration: “I feel more precious about this LP because it includes everyone’s gems.” The broth is richer with more cooks in the kitchen, and the brewing of textures creates a distinct ‘Phoebe Rings’ sound.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading If the EP was spacey, then Aseurai settles on earth, rooted in tangible moments. “Without getting too gloomy, it’s a weird world out there. A lot has changed in the world since the EP came out,” says Kavanagh-Vincent on this transformation. The album delves into hope and longing across all possibilities, and this exploration of holding on and letting go is organically threaded throughout. Across ten songs, Phoebe Ring’s storytelling ranges from tongue-in-cheek musings on gentrification to tender autobiographical memories.

" (May the falling light of faraway stars) / (Reach your fingertips and let you breathe),” Choi sings in the title track “Aseurai.” Imagined as a breezy track inspired by a 90’s Korean pop band, Choi discovered, when fleshing out the lyrics, that it was about yearning for people she couldn’t see anymore. Kavanagh-Vincent’s lead single ‘Drifting’ is an unrequited celestial love song with bouncing bass and playful synths.

With Aseurai, Phoebe Rings mark out a brilliant new constellation in their sky, bringing their individual compositions to the fore whilst seamlessly threading them into one celestial body.

Described by RNZ as an ‘indie supergroup,’ Phoebe Rings intentionally weaves in each member’s expertise. Freer brings a polished and slick approach to the project. Meanwhile, Kavanagh-Vincent uses unconventional production techniques with rhythmic syllabic additions. Locke is a bassist with unexpected and considered lyricism. And at the helm: Choi’s agile, soaring, intimate vocals and songwriting.

They’ve since opened for the likes of Arlo Parks and The Beths, and played in Fringe Festival (Outsider Sounds Festival) 2020, Nestfest 2020, Festival of Lights 2024, and Future Future Festival 2024. The momentum is infectious, with the band making ‘Best New Zealand Music of the Week,’ round-ups on the Rolling Stone, and music featured in Kid Sister (TVNZ+) and White Fever (ABC, AU).

