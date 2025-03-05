Dr Hilda Waqa-Sakiti’s Inspiring Journey In Science And Leadership

Dr Hilda Waqa-Sakiti

Dr Hilda Waqa-Sakiti is an academic powerhouse and a beacon of inspiration for young women in the Pacific region. With blood ties to Lomati, Cicia in Lau, Fiji, and maternal links to Lomanikoro, Rewa, she has carved a path of excellence in the field of science and research.

Happily married to Viliame Sakiti and a devoted mother to three sons—Joshua, Kefa, and Jacob—Dr Waqa-Sakiti has managed to balance family life with her professional ambitions. Her passion for traveling, gardening, and spending quality time with her family underscores the importance of a well-rounded life.

Dr Waqa-Sakiti’s fascination with medicine and science took root early in her childhood. With a mother who was a medical sister, she often found herself immersed in the world of healthcare, spending afternoons at medical centres or at the CWM Hospital in Suva. Watching doctors in their white coats left a mark on her, fueling her initial ambition to pursue medicine.

However, life had other plans. Though she received a government scholarship to undertake studies in medicine, she made a bold decision to shift her study focus to a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry at The University of the South Pacific (USP).

Although the decision initially disappointed her father, it ultimately led her to a fulfilling career in academia and research, proving that the road to success is often uncharted.

“I will never forget this day when we were called to the signing of our scholarship letters, when I asked the officer for a change of my study programme,” she shared.

“Throughout the years, and with a lot of hard work and determination, it has led me to where I am today. I became a Dr (Doctor) but in the field of academia and research.”

A proud alumnus of USP, Dr Waqa-Sakiti climbed the academic ladder with determination and perseverance. From Foundation Science, she progressed to the degree programme before completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Science and a Master of Science (Biology) before earning a PhD in Biology.

Her academic journey was marked by dedication, hard work, and a thirst for knowledge. Her doctoral research, supported by the UK’s Darwin Initiative, allowed her to work with global experts in the UK, USA, and New Zealand, expanding her expertise in conservation and biodiversity.

Dr Waqa-Sakiti credits much of her success to her mentor, Professor Linton Winder, who guided her through her Master’s and PhD journeys. His unwavering belief in her potential and his mentorship in biostatistics enriched her research pursuits.

Encouraged by him and the late Professor William Aalbersberg, she pursued her PhD despite the challenges of managing a young family.

As a female Pacific scientist in a traditionally male-dominated field, Dr Waqa-Sakiti faced her fair share of challenges. Initially intimidated in male-dominated spaces, she learned to navigate these environments with confidence and resilience.

“Most times, I can be sitting in a meeting dominated by males. At first, this was quite intimidating for me as a young female Pacific scientist, but as the years went by and through my experiences, I’ve grown to appreciate this space and learnt how to maneuver myself in these spaces,” she shared.

“I was glad to have worked under great leadership at USP, from whom I’ve learnt a lot, my previous leaders, Professor Elisabeth Holland, Marika Tuiwawa and the late Professor William Aalbersberg. They were visionary leaders and provided me the space to learn, develop and grow professionally.”

Field expeditions to remote forests, where she spent weeks conducting ecological assessments, were often male-dominated.

“This was something new for my young family back then. We had our own set of challenges, but I believe if you have the passion and commitment towards your career goals, anything is possible!” she exclaimed.

“So, I went ahead with this rather unusual career choice. With determination and the support system from home, especially from my husband, all was possible at the end.”

Currently a Project Team Leader and academic at USP’s Centre for Sustainable Futures, Dr Waqa-Sakiti specialises in conservation, biodiversity, environmental management, and climate change adaptation.

She believes in making hard decisions while also creating spaces for growth and professional development.

“I currently lead several projects at USP, working throughout the Pacific region through CSF’s Pacific Centre for Environment and Sustainable Development (PaCE-SD). Leadership is always challenging, and we are not always there to please everyone. Sometimes, when hard decisions need to be made, you suddenly become the bad person in the room,” Dr Waqa-Sakiti said.

“I’ve taught myself to be able to make hard decisions when I need to whilst also appreciating everyone else’s role in the team and allowing spaces for growth and professional development.”

Dr Waqa-Sakiti firmly believes that science is not just for men—anyone can excel in it. She encourages young women and girls to embrace challenges, trust the journey, and break barriers in male-dominated fields.

Reflecting on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action, she calls for stronger measures to support academic women in the Pacific, ensuring gender equality and career advancement.

For her, celebrating International Women’s Day means inspiring others by sharing her story and motivating young women to pursue their dreams.

“This would be the greatest way I can celebrate IWD this year,” she said.

“The journey may not be as straightforward as you’ve planned it to be, but trust the process.”

