Para Equestrian Rider Louise Duncan Receives Her Paralympian Pin

Paralympian #233 Louise Duncan receives her Paralympian Pin from Paralympics NZ Head of Games and Sport Delivery Lynette Grace (Photo/Supplied)

Paralympian #233 Louise Duncan was ecstatic to receive her official numbered pin from Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) at the Horse of the Year Show at the Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

Louise, a Para equestrian rider who appeared at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games aboard her mount Showcase BC, received the pin – which is presented to every Paralympianwho represents New Zealand at the Paralympic Games.

Louise’s passion for horses began almost before she could walk. Surrounded by a horse-loving family – with mum, Frankie, an Equestrian Sports NZ coach and her father, Lloyd, a farrier – she adored horses and fully embraced the competitive side of the sport.

Her life, however, was to take a different course after contracting meningitis as a teenager. Surviving the illness was no small feat and Louise was told she would never walk again or be able to ride a horse. However, the Levin-based hairdresser would not take no for an answer and was determined to ride again.

Despite still experiencing reduced function in her limbs, balance and co-ordination issues and susceptible to mini strokes because of the illness, she has made a successful return to riding in the sport of Para equestrian.

Louise earned selection – alongside her horse Showcase BC - to represent the NZ Paralympic Team at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games – becoming the first Kiwi Para equestrian representative at a Paralympic Games for 12 years.

Competing inside the stunning arena at the Chateau des Versailles, Louise finished 13th in the Dressage Individual Grade IV Para Grand Prix Test at Paris 2024.

An elated Louise, 37, a member of the first intake of the PNZ Para Sport Collective, said: “Receiving my Paralympic Pin means more to me than just receiving a badge, it is recognition of a journey which was the result of my dedication and determination. I also acknowledge the huge support I received from countless individuals, but most of all my family – for which I am truly humbled.

“It is recognition of my trusty steed and dancing partner Showcase BC who made my dream of riding for New Zealand at a Paralympic Games, into reality.

“As a proud Kiwi the privilege of representing my country on the grandest stage fills me with both pride and gratitude. It was an honour to be selected as a Paralympian, I carried the hopes and dreams of the nation with me as I trotted down that centre line at Versailles. The memories of competing at Paris 2024, and the pride I felt being a part of the New Zealand Paralympic family, will stay with me forever.”

PNZ Head of Games and Sport Delivery Lynette Grace, who also served as Deputy Chef de Mission at Paris 2024, said: “With her engaging personality Louise was a popular member of the Team at Paris 2024 and we were all proud to see her perform with distinction on what was the biggest competition of her career so far. For any Paralympian to receive their pin is a special moment and I’m sure Louise will cherish the memory of joining a very special group of New Zealand Paralympians.”

