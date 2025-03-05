Stars Unveil New Dress Ahead Of 2025 ANZ Premiership Season

Stars new dress design for the 2025 ANZ Premiership season (Photo/Supplied)

Connection to the land, seas and people, while also looking towards an exciting future are some of the themes encapsulated in the Stars new dress design for the 2025 ANZ Premiership season.

The dress created by designer and cultural advice Anthony Wilson, CEO of Awataha Marae, is largely inspired by the story of Hoturoa, a skilled navigator and chief, who guided the Tainui waka and his crew into the Manukau Harbour, a place of significance for the Stars and their community.

“When I was first approached about designing the dress for the Stars, I wanted to incorporate the stories of the local area into the design work. We started with one of the greatest features of South Auckland, which has to be the Manukau Harbour.” Wilson said.

“The word Manukau can be split into “manu” meaning birds and “kau” meaning many and in this case it is represented by these birds that you see on the dress. There was a story when Hoturoa and his crew came into the harbour that they could hear this scraping noise that was thought to be many people inside the harbour, but it wasn’t until they came into the harbour that they realised Manukau was so full of bird life that it sounded like many people talking, so they realised then that this place is heavily populated with life and in particular bird life.”

The kowhaiwhai design at the bottom of the dress, shows the connection between the land and the people, while the tāniko pattern represents the connection between the sea and the land.

“The Pacific design is telling the story that we came from the Pacific to Aotearoa and connects the South Pacific to Aotearoa.” Wilson explained.

“I felt it was very important to include our Pacific nature, heritage and whakapapa to this design as Manukau is the largest South Pacific city in the world. Manukau is full of different people from different places and I felt it was very important to connect the many cultures together.”

The star patterns at the top represent the connection between the brand of the Stars and values of the Stars from previous generations into the new dress.

“There’s a connection between Matariki and the new dress. When developing a new playing strip we try to keep elements of the past and bring them into the new design, which is what we’ve tried to do with the story. The orange colour represents new beginnings, the future and fun.” Wilson added.

“It’s not just another dress. it now has significant meaning when players adorn this it represents the mana of the Stars and the shoulders you’re standing on when playing for the Stars, so you’re not alone. That’s represented by one of the patterns, where the players are at the spearhead or the front of many people who have come before them.”

Stars General Manager Jane Bennett was involved in the design process alongside players Kate Burley and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and is excited by the dress design and what it represents.

“It was important for the team to have a design that encapsulated the community we represent, our values and all those that have contributed to the Stars since 2016. It is exciting to see Anthony’s vision come to life in this way and I can’t wait to see it on court.” Bennett said.

The Stars' first home game where fans will be able to see the dress at Pulman Arena will be against the Tactix on May 18.

Journey to Aotearoa: The Legacy of Discovery

In the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, under a sky painted with the hues of dawn, a voyaging canoe cut through the shimmering waves. Hoturoa, a skilled navigator and chief, stood at the helm of the Tainui waka, guiding his crew with the stars and the whispers of the wind. Their destination was Aotearoa, a land whispered of in legends, rich with promise and beauty.

As the days turned into weeks, the crew relied on their ancestral knowledge, reading the currents and the flight of birds overhead. One morning, as the sun peeked over the horizon, a cry rang out—land was near! The lush greenery of Aotearoa emerged, beckoning them with open arms. They sailed into the Manukau Harbour, greeted by the sound of waves lapping against the shore and the scent of fertile earth. It was a moment of triumph, the culmination of their journey across the ocean.

Hoturoa and his crew marvelled at the beauty surrounding them—the towering trees, the vibrant flowers, and the wildlife that thrived in this new home. They felt the spirits of their ancestors guiding them, whispering stories of the land, its promise, and the importance of living in harmony with nature.

Hoturoa became uneasy crossing the harbour entrance but once inside the harbour Manukau was a sanctuary, a place where the air thrummed with life. It was here that the many birds gathered, each a messenger of the land’s rich history.

In time, the Māori people established their presence in Manukau, where the skies were filled with the calls of tītī and the graceful dance of kāhu. They learned to read the land as they had the stars, understanding that every bird, every whisper of the wind, held a story.

Generations passed, and as the tides of time rolled on, the significance of Manukau grew. The harbour became a hub of culture and community, its shores bustling with people from all walks of life. Today, Manukau stands as the largest Pacific city in the South Pacific, a vibrant tapestry woven from the threads of history and modernity.

Yet, the spirit of Hoturoa’s journey remains alive in the city's heartbeat. The stories of the first voyagers from the pacific echo through the streets, reminding everyone of their shared heritage. The connection to the land and sea persists, a reminder that just as those first navigators found their way across the vast ocean, the people of Manukau continue to chart their own course, embracing their identity and nurturing their bond with the Pacific.

The Stars Netball franchise comes from Manukau City and the rich culture and heritage of the past. With its feet firmly planted in today's world. Players and friends all get behind the Stars as they take to the court every week, proud of who they are, where they have come from and where they are going. As the sun sets over the shimmering waters of Manukau, it casts a golden glow on the dreams of those who dare to journey forward, just as Hoturoa did all those years ago.

