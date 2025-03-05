The Dogs Are Back In Town: Woof! Back This Sunday

This Sunday, March 9th with Woof! – The Rainbow Dog Show will be taking over Western Park for a festival of fun, fur and fabulousness.

Back after a hiatus last year, Woof! definitely holds the crown as Auckland’s most camp and colourful dog show. With categories like Most Camp, Most Butch and Dog & Owner Lookalike, Woof! is definitely a dog show like no other.

Bedazzled pups will be strutting down the runway (we don’t use the term ‘catwalk’) in front of a bevy of celebrity judges such as Justine Smith, Suzanne Paul, Awa Puna and more. Prizes will be awarded in the various categories along with the converted best in show!

Now in it’s 11th year, Woof! is a firm favourite on the Rainbow calendar for both the rainbow community and their friends. “It’s truly and inclusive event" says MC and organiser Steven Oates, “Even though we look at it as an event created by and for the queer community, everyone is welcome. The overriding kaupapa of the day is a love for dogs. To be honest, probably the most popular category is the ‘Wee Woofers’. That’s specifically for the kids and their furry friends, it latterly melts everyone’s hearts!”

For those unsure how to prepare, drag diva and long-time Woof! judge, Buckwheat has a few tips; “think colour and sparkles! Rainbow bandanas are always popular but anything with a bit of bling is what usually catches my eye. Diamantes, rhinestones or anything bejewelled always gets a big tick from me. The most important thing of course is to have fun and show us how much you love your fur child.”

Woof! takes place in lower Western Park, near the tennis courts at the end of Beresford Street West. There are refreshments and ice cream for sale, so come along early and grab a spot in the shade (feel free to bring your own form of shade to help keep the furry ones cool) and enjoy all the cute K9 capers!

Big thanks to the wonderful sponsors Nutrience Dog Food and Pooped! Dog Walking for helping make Woof! New Zealand’d biggest Rainbow Dog Show!

You’d be barking mad not to come along….

Woof! – The Rainbow Dog Show happening on March 9th in lower Western Park, Ponsonby. Registrations at 1pm, competition starts at 2pm. $5 cash per category, all proceeds go to the Auckland SPCA.

