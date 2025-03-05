Women’s Work: In(visible) To Unveil New Exhibition At The Tuesday Club In Tāmaki Makaurau

Celebrating the unique and often underrepresented way of viewing the world, Women’s Work’s latest exhibition, In(visible), comes exclusively to Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), opening on 7th March 2025 at The Tuesday Club.

Featuring over 40 thought-provoking images, a slew of workshops, artist talks, and panel discussions on the need for sharp, diverse, and original work, In(visible) is a collaboration of over 35 professional female and non-binary photographers working hard to increase representation across the industry.

Now in its fifth year, Sacha Stejko, an award-winning photographer renowned for her insightful and evocative portraits of her subjects, says, the theme in(visible) highlights many of the shifts happening in the industry right now.

“There's a shift toward making the invisible visible—whether that’s amplifying female voices, or showcasing diverse perspectives. For so long, certain voices and stories have been left out of the frame, but now, more photographers are striving to bring those stories to the forefront.

Just as the theme suggests, we’re witnessing a growing push to make the unseen visible, whether it’s through representation, inclusivity, or simply shifting the lens to capture what’s been overlooked.”

Victoria Baldwin, a photographer and director specialising in food, beverage, and lifestyle imagery, and one of the founders of Women's Work, echoes this sentiment:

"When I founded Women’s Work in 2019, less than 15% of ads in Aotearoa were shot by women. Today, that number is growing, and we are seeing a tangible shift in the industry. This exhibition serves as both a celebration of progress and a call for continued action to ensure fair representation in photography."

While improvements in diversity have been made across the industry, recent data indicates that less than 25 per-cent of commercial photographers represented by 70 of the world's leading agencies are female or non-binary.

Michelle Hyslop, an Auckland-based photographer, says: “Being noticed by creative decision-makers is a key challenge for female and non-binary photographers. I'm actively exploring how I can better showcase my work and connect with the right people.

The only way to level the playing field for female and non-binary photographers is for creatives to actively put them on their consideration list. That’s why it's so important for us to make sure we seek them out and know what they are capable of.”

“The Women's Work exhibition is a wonderful way to fill your mind with fresh possibilities every year,” she adds.

Alongside striking imagery, In(visible) will feature artist talks, panel discussions, and a hands-on photography workshop supported by Sony, offering an engaging look at the evolving industry—especially as AI reshapes creative work.

A special thanks to all our supporters: AIPA (Advertising and Illustrative Photographers Association), Sony, Ogilvy, Image Driven Content and The Tuesday Club.

Exhibition Details - Women’s Work: In(visible)

Location: The Tuesday Club, 42 Airedale Street, Auckland Central, Auckland 1010

Dates: Friday 7 March 2025, 8:30 AM - Monday 10 March 2025, 3:00 PM

Opening Times to Public:

Friday 7 March: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Saturday 8 March: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Sunday 9 March: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Monday 10 March: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Cost: Free

