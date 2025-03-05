Haus Of Yolo Opens New Auckland Circus Venue Ahead Of National & International Tour

Aotearoa’s most daring circus theatre company, The Dust Palace, is thrilled to announce the opening of a newly repurposed arts venue in Ellerslie, Auckland. This exciting new space, set to become the beating heart of contemporary circus in the region, will officially launch with the outrageous and high-energy production, HAUS of YOLO from 15 – 18 May, as part of its five-stop national and international tour.

Located at 138 Main Highway, Ellerslie, this refurbished space is set to revolutionise the arts scene in the area. The Dust Palace’s move comes after facing unsustainable commercial rent increases, but thanks to a groundbreaking partnership with the local council, the company has secured a unique leasing arrangement that ensures accessibility for artists and the community. With a capacity of 150–200 people, the space will serve as a dedicated hub for circus arts, cabaret, and live performance—filling a much-needed gap in Auckland’s arts landscape.

“We’ve had overwhelming support from the local Ellerslie community and business association, who are excited to see an arts organisation breathe new life into the space,” says Eve Gordon, Co-founder of The Dust Palace. “For us, it’s about making the impossible possible—both on stage and off.”

The venue will not only host performances but also offer affordable space for artists to develop and present their work. With circus at its core, it will provide training opportunities for performers of all levels, from beginners to professionals, while fostering a non-competitive, creative environment.

Kicking off this exciting new chapter is HAUS of YOLO, a riotous fusion of party cabaret, live sewing, and world-class circus. Following sold-out seasons across Aotearoa, this fast-paced, fashion-fueled spectacle invites audiences into the inner sanctum of HAUS of YOLO, where designer (and part-time conman) Welt Couture stitches couture creations live on stage—only for them to become part of gravity-defying circus routines moments later.

Brought to life by The Dust Palace’s powerhouse creative team and four highly skilled circus performers, HAUS of YOLO is an unforgettable R18 night out, blending comedy, circus, and pure spectacle. While The Dust Palace creates work for all ages, this show is pure late-night indulgence—a wild, rainbow-friendly, celebration designed for audiences to let loose. Like a tray of gin fizz, it goes down smooth and deliciously fun. Expect outrageous fashion, great music, and pure silliness as you and your besties dive into a night of uninhibited joy.

“The imperfection of fast fashion is perfectly highlighted in this fun show that is packed with high energy, thrillingly dangerous acrobatics, and a perfectly put-together soundtrack.”

– Ilona Hanne, Stratford Press



You only live once—but if you do it right, once is enough.

CREATIVE TEAM

Eve Gordon – Co-writer, Co-director, Performer

Rachael Dubois – Co-director, Producer

Lizzie Tollemache – Co-writer, Performer

Jaine Mieka – Performer, Rigger

Luis Meirelles – Performer

Sam Mence – Lighting Designer, Technical Director

Website: www.thedustpalace.co.nz

