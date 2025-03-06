Georgia Lines' INTROS Announces Catapult

The team behind Georgia Lines' web series INTROS is thrilled to announce that their new initiative, Catapult, is officially live! This brand-new competition is designed to support and amplify emerging artists in Aotearoa, giving one talented artist access to an essential toolkit to propel their music career forward.

This initiative, led by Georgia Lines and Mikee Carpinter, aims to provide independent artists with crucial industry support, resources, and exposure to help them successfully release and promote their music.

Who Can Enter? This competition is open to artists with a finished, unreleased song or a song that has been released on or after January 1, 2025. If you have a track that is ready to go and just needs the right support, Catapult is here to help get it heard!

Winner’s Prize Package Includes:

Feature on INTROS.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ feature article.

feature article. Tailored PR Campaign by NicNak Media.

by NicNak Media. 1-Year MMF Membership (mentoring + networking).

(mentoring + networking). NZ On Air New Tracks radio service – a monthly compilation of new songs from local artists.

radio service – a monthly compilation of new songs from local artists. Track mastered at Kog Studios.

Professional photoshoot with Frances Carter.

Studio day at Parachute Studios.

1-Year IMNZ Membership.

The Catapult competition is judged by an incredible panel of industry professionals who have generously contributed to the prize pack.

“Catapult is about giving an artist the tools they need to take their music to the next level. We know how difficult it can be to release music, and we’re beyond excited to provide this opportunity to a deserving artist.” – Georgia Lines.

“There are so many incredible artists and songs that don’t get the support they need—not because they aren’t good enough, but simply because it’s so hard to be heard in such a noisy world. Hopefully, with Catapult, we can help give someone the push they need to reach the next stage of their journey.” – Mikee Carpinter.

