Chignell Takes 5000m Crowd | Stedman & Joynt Fly In Para-100m | Jennian Homes NZ Track And Field Champs Day 1 Recap

Chignell Claims Senior Men’s 5000m Crown

Local favourite Oliver Chignell (Otago) delivered a dominant performance to claim the national 5000m title, crossing the line in 13:55.77. Wellington’s Toby Gaulter (14:04.49) and Canterbury’s William Little (14:09.98) rounded out the podium after a tactical race that saw Chignell pull away in the closing laps.

“Brilliant, home track, home field, awesome. Can’t really ask for much more,” said a thrilled Chignell of his title. Chignell has set his sights on the national 10,000m record as a big goal for the year “My main goal this year is to break the NZ 10,000m record, it’s something that’s been in my sights for a number of years now.” The NZ record stands at 27.30.90 held by Jake Robertson from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Chignell will look to race in Europe or the USA as he chases this record. Chignell will return on Saturday afternoon in the men’s 1500m heats.

Nagel Takes Women’s 5000m Gold.

North Harbour Bays’ Laura Nagel ran a well-executed race, taking the senior women’s 5000m title in 16:27.38. Canterbury’s Eva Pringle (16:30.77) fought hard for second, while Brigid Dennehy (North Harbour Bays) secured bronze. Nagel was too strong for Pringle over the last lap. The two having pulled away from Dennehy over the closing stages. Nagel’s 1500m speed was on show as she flew home over the final 200m.

Witt Leads Junior Men’s 5000m Battle.

Canterbury’s Harry Witt produced a personal best performance to secure the Under 20 Men’s 5000m title, crossing the line in 14:46.24. Auckland’s Redd Scampion (14:59.41, PB) followed in second, with Taranaki’s Nick Dobbie (15:01.22) rounding out the podium.

Currie Secures Junior Women’s 5000m Title.

Canterbury’s Kate Currie (16:48.29, PB) took out the Under 20 Women’s 5000m, with Southland’s Siena Mackley (16:52.79) not far behind. Auckland’s Sascha Letica (17:02.59) completed the podium in a competitive race that was combined with the Senior Women’s race. Letica took the early pace, putting a strong gap on the rest of the U20 field, however patient racing from Currie and Mackley saw Letica come back to them over the closing laps.

Paralympians In Action on Day One

In the Men’s Para 100m, WaiBOP’s Jaxon Woolley (11.91, 89.34%) edged out Riverhead’s Mitchell Joynt (11.92, 89.01%) in a thrilling sprint finish, while Canterbury’s William Stedman (12.43, 94.29%) impressed with a high-percentage performance.

In the Women’s Para 100m, Amy Ellis (Athletics Taranaki) took the win in 14.46 (1.5m/s), setting a personal best. Paddy Walsh (Athletics Auckland) finished second in 14.60, also a PB, while Kate Danaher (Athletics Auckland) claimed third in 15.83, securing a personal best as well.

Michael Whittaker (Whippets Running Project) claimed victory in the Para Men’s 5000m with a time of 15:32.66.

In the Men’s Open Para Discus, Canterbury’s Zack Lappin produced the best throw of the competition, launching 33.96m (56.84%). He held off Jack Adams (Hawke’s Bay Gisborne, 29.95m, 56.67%) in a tight contest, with Stephen Hills (Taranaki, 17.88m, 41.30%) completing the podium.

The Women’s Open Para Discus saw Sionann Murphy take top honours with a throw of 26.38m, ahead of Charli Gardiner-Hall and Milly Marshall Kirkwood.

