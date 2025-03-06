Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SHIHAD Sets Live Attendance Record In New Zealand With Their SOLD OUT Spark Arena Show

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 10:01 pm
Press Release: The Label

With just two shows left on their Final New Zealand Tour, Shihad has announced that their Friday, 14th March performance at Spark Arena in Auckland is officially SOLD OUT! A historic milestone, as this legendary band sets a new record for the most tickets ever sold to a New Zealand headlined hard rock concert.

Larkin says, "Spark Arena – the last show we'll play in Auckland – is SOLD OUT!! It's been an incredible ride, and an absolute honour to share this moment with everyone who's supported us over the last 37 years. Let’s fu**ing go!”

The tour will culminate where it all began, with Shihad’s final performance at Wellington’s Homegrown on Saturday, 15th March. Don’t miss the iconic band’s last show on The Final Tour: Loud Forever.

SHIHAD: The Final Tour: Loud Forever 1988 - 2025

Friday, 14 March 2025, AUCKLAND - SPARK ARENA - SOLD OUT
w/ The D4, Dick Move, Mim Jensen
Saturday, 15 March 2025, WELLINGTON - HOMEGROWN
Tickets on sale now from www.shihad.com

