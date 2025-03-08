HER Festival Is Back

Following a year’s hiatus, HER Festival returns from 2 – 6 April 2025, celebrating the power and creativity of women in Aotearoa. HER Festival 2025 brings together artists, audiences, and communities to celebrate women’s voices, stories, and talents across Tāmaki Makaurau. This year’s festival, featuring performances, workshops, exhibitions, talks, and outdoor events, highlights the creative work of women providing a space to connect, express, and uplift each other.

Festival Programme goes live to the public on International Women’s Day, Saturday 8 March.

HER Festival is New Zealand's only multi-genre festival for women. Festival Director Ella Mizrahi returns to lead the festival bringing together a diverse range of events from arts to sports and everything in between. The festival will create a femme cultural and creative hub for the community in the Myers Park precinct and Basement Theatre spaces.

Ella Mizrahi, shares: "When I had my daughter, I became even more passionate about women’s rights. I started volunteering for Shine, a domestic violence charity, and for a moment, it felt like the world was changing. But by 2020, it seemed like things were going backwards. The best way to push back against the dark is with light—so after years of creating events for others, I knew it was time for something of our own. A space where we ca come together, support each other, and celebrate in every way—laughing, crying, sharing stories, and dancing under the moon to Tracy Chapman.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Festival Highlights

Talks & Conversations:

Crushes Presents: The story of how Crushes built a brand that’s unapologetically femme, bold, and different. March 7th, 5:30 PM

The story of how Crushes built a brand that’s unapologetically femme, bold, and different. The Spinoff Presents: Bryn & Ku’s Singles Club – Screening of the series, followed by a Q&A with producer Sophie Dowson and filmmaker Sophie Henderson. March 7th

– Screening of the series, followed by a Q&A with producer Sophie Dowson and filmmaker Sophie Henderson. Brave Presents: Free Sex Education with Jess Tyson from Brave – A frank, honest chat with high school girls around sex and relationships. April 4th, 3:00 PM

– A frank, honest chat with high school girls around sex and relationships. Force Femme: The Future is Equal – Women leading change panel discussion. April 4th, 6:30 PM

Workshops:

DJ Basics 101 – Learn the basics with DJ Alisha from Zap Entertainment. April 3rd, 3:00 PM

– Learn the basics with DJ Alisha from Zap Entertainment. FEMME TECH: Lighting and Sound 101 – A free workshop with experienced female technicians. April 5th, 3:00 PM

– A free workshop with experienced female technicians. Tyre Changing Workshops – Learn the basics of tyre changing. April 5th, 3:00 PM

Shows & Performances:

For You to Know and Me to Find Out – A captivating solo dance narrative by Liv Tennet exploring matrescence and the existential struggles of motherhood. April 3rd, 7:00 PM

– A captivating solo dance narrative by Liv Tennet exploring matrescence and the existential struggles of motherhood. Stand-up Comedy – Award-winning newcomer Evie Orpe presents her female musings. April 4th

– Award-winning newcomer Evie Orpe presents her female musings. Basement Foyer: Photography Exhibition – Featuring work that explores womn’s diverse experiences. April 2-6th

Free Outdoor Music & Sound:

Into the Night – A free outdoor dance party reclaiming the night, with music curated by female-owned agency ZAP Productions. After party with DJ poppa jax. April 6th, 5:00-10:00 PM

– A free outdoor dance party reclaiming the night, with music curated by female-owned agency ZAP Productions. After party with DJ poppa jax. Sound Recordings by PCNZ – Interviews with sex workers written and read by poet Ana McAllister. April 6th, 5:00-10:00 PM

Free Outdoor Sports & Activities:

Run Riot – A combination of boot camps, yoga, and fitness classes. April 6th, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM

– A combination of boot camps, yoga, and fitness classes. Mode Presents – A Full Body Workout – A fitness session designed for all. April 6th, 8:00 AM

– A fitness session designed for all. Fat Yoga in the Park – Yoga for all bodies, celebrating diversity and body positivity. April 6th, 10:00 AM

HER Festival is a powerful space for all who identify as women: from cis and trans women to non-binary and gender-diverse people, and everyone in between. This multi-day event is designed to uplift, support, and celebrate the artistic, physical, and emotional journeys of wom*n across Aotearoa.

For more information on HER Festival 2025 and to view the full programme, visit: www.herfestival.co.nz

© Scoop Media

