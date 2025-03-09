Nuggets Name Donald Carey Jr As Second Import Signing

The Otago Nuggets are excited to announce the signing of their second import player for the 2025 season. Donald Carey Jr - a talented guard from Maryland in the United States – will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Sal’s New Zealand National Basketball League (NZNBL).

After Graduating from the University of Maryland in 2023, Carey spent the 2023-24 and 2024-25 with the Maine Celtics, playing in the NBA G-League. Standing at 6’5”, the 25-year-old is expected to be an important addition to the Nuggets’ team.

Carey expressed his excitement about joining the Nuggets for the 2025 season.

“I am excited to travel internationally for my game and join the Otago Nuggets,” Carey said. “I can’t wait to contribute on-court and see what we can do as a team.”

Nuggets’ head coach, Mike Kelly, shared his enthusiasm at Carey’s signing.

“We are excited to bring in a quality person and player like Donald to the Nuggets,” Kelly said. “In our pursuit of the Championship, his ability to shoot the ball and run a team will be huge for us. Donald will fit in well with this group”

Carey joins Joshua Aitcheson, Danyon Ashcroft, Matthew Bardsley, Patrick Freeman, Jono Janssen, Darcy Knox, Jose Perez, Mike Ruske, Caleb Smiler and Mac Stodart on the Nuggets' 2025 roster.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2025 season on March 14, with a home game against their South Island rivals – the Southland Sharks - at the Edgar Centre.

