Unprecedented 1500m Tie Between Olympian Sam Tanner And 15-year-old Sam Ruthe At Jennian Homes NZ Track And Field Champs

There has been an unprecedented 1500m tie between Olympian Sam Tanner and 15-year-old Sam Ruthe at Jennian Homes NZ Track and Field Champs. Both men racing at the Caledonian Ground in Dunedin, the incredible photo-finish moment was one of the most scintillating of the Championships as Sam Ruthe clawed his way on to Sam Tanner shoulder to grab first-equal and to share the national title.

For the first time in New Zealand Championship history, the top two contenders in the men’s 1500m were unable to be separated on the line. The race ended in a tie between Olympian Sam Tanner and young-sensation Sam Ruthe. They both stopped the clock at 3:44.31.

The Tauranga based duo, both coached by Craig Kirkwood had planned to share the pace leading into the race. Sam Ruthe now looks to become the first 15-year-old to break 4minutes in the mile on the 19th of March in Auckland, with Sam Tanner set to provide the pace for the race.

Completing the podium in the Matthews Eyecare Men’s 1500m was local Oli Chignell finishing in a time of 3.46.33

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

