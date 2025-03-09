'How Love Bends' The New Album By Reb Fountain Is Out Now

Celebrated Aotearoa singer-songwriter Reb Fountain unveils her highly anticipated new album How Love Bends, available now on all streaming platforms, vinyl including special edition packages, and CD.

Produced by Dave Khan and Simon Gooding, How Love Bends showcases Reb’s poetic depth and signature sound. Joined by longtime bandmates Dave Khan (guitar/keys), Karin Canzek (bass), and Earl Robertson (drums), the album dives into the transformative nature of love in all its forms—its tenderness, its power, its chaos. Building on the success of IRIS (2021) and her Taite Music Prize-winning Flying Nun debut Reb Fountain, this latest offering is haunting and magnetic; a dynamic dreamscape traversing love’s endless complexities.

Reb’s surrealist storytelling harnesses the sage wisdom of the dream, guiding listeners through limitless explorations of love, life, and loss within a landscape entirely of her making. Her love is the stuff of chaos and oceans, vulnerability and revolution; stirring the depths of the human condition and dancing with the richness of who we really are.

How Love Bends is a positive record. For Reb, Love is the tether that binds us all; love is a choice, a perspective, love is liberation. As love bends, so too has Reb’s music effortlessly evolved. In How Love Bends, Reb further reveals the expanse of her artistry; her palette is rich, complex, brazen and unapologetic.

“The way in which I perceive the world and myself changes over time to the degree to which I am prepared to allow it to change. That’s so f-ing liberating.” says Reb.

Alongside the album release, Reb shares her powerful new single “He Commands You to Jump into the Sea” – an evocative, hypnotic track that captivates from the very first note. "He Commands You to Jump into the Sea" is such an arresting testimony that listeners will remember where they were the first time they heard it. In the spoken word tradition of Jack Kerouac, Patti Smith, Leonard Cohen, Kae Tempest, and Sleaford Mods, Reb mesmerizes with words incarnate; seamlessly fusing her noir folk style with an infectious, beat-driven dirge. The track compels and awakens, inviting listeners into a journey that disrupts the familiar and embraces the surreal, much like her live performances that entice audiences into slow-burning, transformative narratives.

Enhancing the release is an outstanding music video directed by Lola Fountain-Best, fittingly it is the 20th music video Lola has directed for Reb. Shot at Connells Bay on Waiheke Island, the video poses the question; He commands you to jump into the sea; do you follow? The brooding groove of 'He Commands You To Jump into the Sea’ paces the journey for our protagonists heading the call. Weaving through iconic landscapes and surrounded by substantial artworks by some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s finest sculptors, Reb Fountain leads us on this path as a seeker; daring to uncover the lure of the almighty. Reb's art is an invitation to explore and unravel the stories that we tell ourselves with the prospect of liberation on the horizon. How Love Bends is a compass for recalibration, where changing change is possible should we will love to prevail.

To celebrate the release of How Love Bends, Reb Fountain and her full band will embark on a twelve-date nationwide tour this April and May 2025. Fans will get their first glimpse of How Love Bends live, experiencing the raw emotion and compelling storytelling that define her captivating performances. Known for her powerful presence and deeply moving shows, Reb brings an intensity that leaves a lasting impact. This tour is the perfect chance to see her magic up close. Tickets are selling fast, and shows are already close to selling out!

