C ARTS Digital Global Performance Programme Comes To The Dunedin Fringe

The award-winning C ARTS digital online programme of performance and creative work returns to the Dunedin Fringe, New Zealand in March 2025, with a handpicked selection from the full C ARTS programme.

The ten shows selected for C ARTS Dunedin Fringe season this year reflect its eclectic vibrancy, showcasing vivid excellence from across the world, and on occasion offering the rare opportunity to see shows seldom presented outside their native countries.

Gitarja: The Majapahit Trilogy (Episode 2) is part of an evolving award-winning operatic trilogy from Indonesia. This traditional Javanese epic unfolds over consecutive generations and this episode tells the story of Princess Gitarja, who must ensure the safety of her people and break free of her mother Gayatri, the subject of Episode 1 (available as part of the C ARTS year-round programme at www.CtheArts.com). From Japan comes Rey Camoy, a physical theatre tour-de- force showing an artist in his studio surrounded by the characters from his creations. Artistic practice, and conveying human emotion creatively is also at the heart of A Perfect Day, an intimate solo dance piece from Canada, performed to excerpts of Bach’s Two and Three Part Inventions.

Also from Canada comes Pandora, a dramatic exploration of the dangers of the internet. Written for young people and adults, it explores the dangers of an innocent web search spiralling out of control in a play inspired by the Greek myth of Pandora’s box. Whilst a new perspective on Shakespeare’s iconic characters is given in Seyyar Company’s Migrant Shakespeare.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Nigerian writer, performer and activist Tayo Aluko, whose Call Mr Robeson – a Life, with Songs featured in last year’s C ARTS Dunedin Fringe season, brings a powerful audio play with music that recalls the racism of 1940s America in Paul Robeson’s Love Song. This piece was recorded during the pandemic using actors in multiple locations.

Two very different female solo shows explore love, loss and laughter. European transnational musical theatre performer Stefanie Rummel brings her own brand of joie de vivre to Chansons: Songs and Stories from Piaf, Brel and Me, whilst Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic draws on clowning and magic to tell a very moving personal true story.

To round off this year’s hand-picked programme of digital originals two extraordinary dance shows: Odyssea, a playfully poignant take on the traditional odyssey, performed by New York’s Quicksilver Dance Company using only their hands, and festival favourite Flamencodanza from Spain, which combines contemporary Flamenco dance excellence from Aylin Bayaz with Raul Mannola’s amazing virtuoso guitar-playing.

This is a chance to see the cutting-edge international independent performance as part of the Dunedin Fringe from 13–23 March. These shows and more are also available year-round as part of the C ARTS digital online programme.

Digital performance is a way for these artists to reach new international audiences and a way for audiences in New Zealand and around the world to experience international performance with a small carbon footprint. Tickets start from NZ $4. See trailers for C ARTS Dunedin Fringe shows: vimeo.com/showcase/c-arts-dunedin-fringe

Booking for these shows at Dunedin Fringe, until 23 March: www.dunedinfringe.nz/location/c-arts-c-venues-c-digital

Booking for the year-round C ARTS digital programme: www.CtheArts.com

© Scoop Media

