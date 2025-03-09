Fame Mid-Career Awards 2025 Announced: $120,000 Gifted To Six Outstanding Practitioners

The recipients of the FAME Mid-Career Awards 2025 have been announced, celebrating the incredible achievements of performing artists and production professionals from the performing arts sector in Aotearoa. With a record-breaking 91 individuals nominated, this year’s awards reaffirm the incredible depth of talent in the industry.

Established in 2022, the FAME Mid-Career Awards administered by PANNZ (The Performing Arts Network New Zealand) in partnership with The FAME Trust and the Acorn Foundation, recognise and support practitioners across Contemporary Dance, Classical Music, Theatre, Producing, Stage Management, Production, Design, and Technical fields. Each of this year’s six recipients will receive a cash prize of NZ$20,000, made possible through the generosity of the FAME Trust in partnership with The Acorn Foundation.

Malia Johnson, a 2024 recipient and 2025 assessor, reflected on the significance of the awards:

“Receiving the award was incredibly humbling, as it was a recognition from my peers that ignited a bright light of possibility, opening new creative paths in multiple directions. Serving as an assessor on the panel this year revealed the wealth of incredible talent in our country, reminding me just how difficult it is to define excellence when so many artists are deserving of celebration.”

2025 FAME MID-CAREER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Mid-Career Performing Artist Recipients

Lusi Faiva – Dance & Theatre Artist

Lusi Faiva is a pioneering artist championing disability inclusion and Pasifika representation in Aotearoa’s performing arts. A leader in accessibility, her decades-long career has empowered disabled and neurodivergent artists.

Her latest work, AIGA, blends dance theatre and accessibility, earning acclaim for its emotional impact. A respected mentor, Lusi has helped reshape Touch Compass into a disability-led organisation. She is preparing to tour AIGA and develop a mentoring programme for young Pasifika artists with disabilities. With her commitment to advocacy and excellence, Lusi continues to transform the arts landscape, making it more inclusive and representative of diverse voices.

Salina Fisher – Composer

An innovative composer whose evocative works blend contemporary classical techniques with Māori and Japanese influences. At 23, she became the youngest-ever recipient of the SOUNZ Contemporary Award, winning in 2016 and 2017. Her music has been performed worldwide by ensembles such as the New York Philharmonic, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, and Auckland Philharmonia, with major commissions including Papatūānuku and Black Wave. A Fulbright scholar and award-winning composer, she is also a dedicated mentor, shaping the next generation of Aotearoa’s composers. Fisher’s works continue to inspire, bringing New Zealand’s contemporary sound to global stages.

Scotty Cotter (Tainui, Ngāti Kahu) – Actor, Writer, Director

Scotty Cotter is a ingenious storyteller shaping Māori theatre in Aotearoa. Over two decades, he has collaborated with leading companies like Massive Theatre Company and Tawata Productions, earning acclaim for his bold storytelling and authentic performances.

From The Brave to Neke, his work challenges Māori representation on stage. His sold-out physical theatre piece Neke was a highlight at Kia Mau and Koanga Festivals. A dedicated mentor, he has nurtured rangatahi with Massive Theatre Company since 2007. Upcoming projects include a new play with Lenny James, a Mauri Tau children’s book, and his first feature film

Mid-Career Production & Technical Professional Recipients

Owen Iosefa McCarthy – Performance Designer

Owen Iosefa McCarthy is a visionary performance designer whose work in theatre and dance has redefined set, video, and lighting design across Aotearoa. With over a decade of experience and more than 50 productions, he is renowned for his technical experimentation and evocative storytelling. His recent AV design for Gravity & Grace (EBKM 2024) won ‘Production of the Year’ at the Wellington Theatre Awards and a Gold Best Design Award. A dedicated mentor, Owen champions emerging talent while expanding his practice into public installations, pushing the boundaries of live performance to create immersive, accessible, and transformative artistic experiences.

Bridget Carpenter – Stage Manager

One of Aotearoa’s most respected stage managers, Bridget Carpenter has played a pivotal role in the success of large-scale productions, including World of Wearable Art (WOW) and the Royal New Zealand Ballet. As General Stage Manager for WOW, she has led complex creative and technical teams, earning admiration for her precision, leadership, and dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive backstage culture.

Vanessa Immink (Ngāti Hāua, Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa) – Producer & Arts Advocate

A powerhouse producer and arts leader shaping Aotearoa’s live performance sector. With a background in musical theatre and arts management, she champions independent artists, creating sustainable creative pathways. In 2021, she founded VOLT, a digital education platform equipping self-producing artists with essential skills. Her producing credits span major international productions and Māori theatre development. As Arts Development Coordinator at Whakatāne District Council, she led the region’s first Arts, Culture, and Creativity Strategy. Currently, she’s expanding VOLT and developing a documentary theatre, music, and community storytelling performance to shed light on the 1914 Whakaari/White Island landslide.

ABOUT THE FAME MID-CAREER AWARDS

Since their inception, the FAME Mid-Career Awards have recognised 20 practitioners, awarding a total of NZ$330,000 in honour of their mahi. Nominations are assessed by a diverse panel of industry experts, ensuring the selection process reflects the breadth of talent and dedication within the sector.

The FAME Mid-Career Awards are funded by The FAME Trust (Fund for Acting and Musical Endeavours) in partnership with The Acorn Foundation.

The Acorn Foundation, the Western Bay of Plenty’s local community foundation, enables generous people to make a bigger impact in their communities, by investing donated funds and distributing the returns to causes that matter – forever.

Since 2003, the Acorn Foundation has distributed over $20M to the Western Bay of Plenty community and beyond, supporting more than 300 local charities and award programmes. The foundation partnered with the FAME Trust in 2021 to support the performing arts across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Founded in 2007, the FAME (Fund for Acting and Musical Endeavours) Trust provides support for young and mid-career artists, plus funds national organisations like the NZSO, Toi Whakaari NZ Drama School, and the NZ School of Dance and Tauranga-based groups such as Opus Orchestra, Youth Philharmonic and BOP Symphonia.

“We are so grateful to the FAME Trust and Acorn Foundation for their generosity in acknowledging our mid-career artists and their importance to the arts ecology in Aotearoa. These awards often come at a pivotal time in their careers, and we know the impact is significant to their ongoing practice. Personally, it is such an honour to notify the recipients and to hear the excitement, joy and gratitude in their voices.” – Jo Bond, Senior Producer | Kaiwhakaputa Matua, PANNZ

For more information, visit the PANNZ website.

