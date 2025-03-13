F5000 Thunder Rolls Into Hampton Downs For Penultimate Round

Feilding’s Kevin Ingram is the man to beat as the current points leader heading into this weekend’s penultimate round of the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series, being contested this weekend at Hampton Downs. Photo: Matt Smith.

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series returns to Hampton Downs this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2024/2025 season, as the final North Island event brings a field of historic cars roaring back to life, evoking the sights, sounds, and spectacle of Formula 5000’s halcyon days of the 1970s.

Dubbed “Thunder at the Downs”, the event marks round five of six, with three races playing a crucial role in shaping the season’s title battle. The re-introduction of an overall title for both the Open and A categories has created a more fiercely contested series, with consistency now key to a close-run finish.

Leading the four-driver chase for the Open category (post-1972 cars) is Feilding’s Kevin Ingram. Masterful in wet conditions, his Lola T332 (ex-John Morton HU48R) may not be the fastest car in the field, but he is banking on reliability to stay ahead of Hampton Downs local Tony Galbraith, who will be pushing hard in his HU38A Lola T332.

Meanwhile, the A category battle (pre-1972 cars) has become a two-horse race, with the McLarens of Frank Karl and Tony Roberts separated by just five points. Auckland’s Karl has been steadily collecting strong finishes in his 1970 McKechnie Racing McLaren M10B. However, Napier’s Tony Roberts in the 1969 high-wing McLaren M10A had the upper hand at the previous round, closing the points gap with a strong performance.

While this marks the series' second visit to Hampton Downs in North Waikato, the NZIGP-run weekend is expected to bring clear weather—unlike the rain-affected round in January.

Points are awarded for both entry and race finishing positions. Saturday’s schedule features qualifying in the morning, followed by a six-lap race in the afternoon. Sunday sees a six-lap handicap race in the morning, leading up to the eight-lap feature race in the afternoon, where the grid is determined by Saturday’s results.

A notable absence this weekend is Auckland’s Codie Banks (Talon MR1), sidelined as his engine undergoes reinstatement. That leaves Grant Martin as the sole Talon driver in the field, flying the flag for the marque in his 1975 Talon MR1A (chassis #3). Originally named the GM2, the car boasts a remarkable history, having been piloted by racing greats such as Chris Amon, Graham McRae, Skip Barber, Rocky Moran, Walter Wolf, Jack McCormick, and Gilles Villeneuve.

Also returning to the grid is Feilding’s Tim Rush, piloting his McLaren M22, alongside Shayne Windelburn, who will be behind the wheel of the 1975 Lola T400 HU #8. Over its 50-year lifespan, the car has had a diverse racing history, including a stint in the British Supersaloon Series in the early 1980s, where it competed with BMW M1 bodywork. Since then, Windelburn has fully restored it to its original F5000 specification, bringing it back to its historic roots.

Supporting the series in its 22nd season is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

Note:

Entry List for Thunder at the Downs:

Grant Martin (Talon MR1A) – 1975

Toby Annabell (McLaren M10B) – 1970

Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) – 1969

Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) – 1970

Tim Rush (McLaren M22) – 1972

Kevin Ingram (Lola T330/2) – 1981

Shayne Windelburn (Lola T400) – 1975

Bruce Kett (Lola T332) – 1974

David Banks (Lola T330/2) – 1974

Glenn Richards (Lola T332) – 1974

Tony Galbraith (Lola T332) – 1974

Points (after round four of six)

Open R1 R2 R3 R4 Overall

1 #30 Kevin Ingram - Lola T332 70 80 38 65 253

2 #88 Tony Galbraith - Lola T332 64 75 36 60 235

3 #96 Michael Hey - McRae GM1 67 80 0 57 204

4 #63 Glenn Richards - Lola T332 44 70 37 44 195

5 #5 Steve Ross - McRae GM1 85 0 48 133

6 #22 Michael Collins - Leda GM1 0 63 0 64 127

7 #91 Codie Banks - Talon MR1 0 20 40 41 101

8 #19 Brett Willis - Lola T332 0 59 34 0 93

9 #48 Bruce Kett - Lola T332 0 20 33 39 92

10 #20 Tim Rush - McLaren M22 59 0 30 0 89

11 #50 David Banks - Lola T332 0 57 20 0 77

12 #2 Grant Martin - Talon MR1A 39 20 59

13 #29 Aaron Burson - McRae GM1 35 0 35

A

1 #12 Frank Karl - McLaren M10B 69 88 39 68 264

2 #7 Tony Roberts - McLaren M10A 64 86 40 69 259

3 #9 Toby Annabell McLaren M10B 68 40 38 0 146

2024/2025 Series Dates:

Round 1. MG Classic 8-10 November 2024 – Chris Amon Manfeild Feilding

Round 2. 10-12 January 2025 - Historic GP – Taupo International Motorsport Park, Taupo

Round 3. 24-26 January 2025 - NZIGP Legends of Speed (David Oxton) - Hampton Downs

Round 4. 31 Jan - 2 February 2025 -SKOPE Classic - Euromarque Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, Christchurch

Round 5. 14-16 March 2025 – NZIGP Thunder at the Downs – Hampton Downs

Round 6. 10 - 13 April 2025 – George Begg Festival Teretonga Park, Invercargill

© Scoop Media

