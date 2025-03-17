Chasing History: 15-Year-Old Kiwi Sensation Sets Sights On Sub-4- Minute Mile

New Zealand’s middle-distance prodigy Sam Ruthe is on the brink of history. The 15-year-old from Tauranga will attempt to break the 4-minute mile barrier, aiming to become both the youngest person ever and the first 15-year-old in history to break the iconic mark. The attempt will occur at Go Media Stadium – Mt Smart Arena 2 at 8:00 PM on March 19, streamed live on the Athletics NZ YouTube channel.

Ruthe’s name has been making headlines all summer. He first shattered the 15-year-old world best for 3000m in November, then lowered it twice more—most recently running 7:56.18 at the New Zealand Track & Field Championships in Hastings. That victory also made him the youngest-ever senior national champion in any event.

Then, at the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track & Field Championships, he did the unthinkable—tying for gold in the senior 1500m with two-time Olympian Sam Tanner. Their 3:44.31 dead heat was unprecedented in national history. Tanner, a 3:49 miler himself, will be pacing Ruthe’s record attempt, providing the perfect setup for something extraordinary.

Ruthe’s trajectory places him among the sport’s most elite teenage milers. Two-time Olympic Champion and current three-time world record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, ran 3:58.07 at 16. Australia’s Cam Myers set the current best for a 16-year-old at 3:55.44. If Ruthe succeeds, he will rewrite history.

While the 4-minute barrier is the ultimate goal, Ruthe will be keenly aware of milestones on either side of that mark. Simply running faster than 4.05.28 will see Ruthe hold the two best times in history for his age. Improving on his 4.01.72 set at the Cooks Classic in January will lower the age group best for a 15-year-old.

Under the 4 minute barrier looms the NZ U20 and U19 record held by Sam Tanner of 3:58.41.

New Zealand has a storied history in the mile. Sir John Walker became the first man to break 3:50 for the mile in 1975, before claiming Olympic gold over 1500m the following year. Before Walker, Kiwi greats like Peter Snell and Jack Lovelock set world records and redefined middle-distance running. Now, nearly 90 years after Lovelock’s famous 1936 Olympic triumph, Sam Ruthe is looking to add his name to that lineage, chasing history in an event woven into the fabric of New Zealand athletics.

The four-minute-mile has been a middle-distance running benchmark since Roger Bannister first ran under the mark in 1954.

His coach, Craig Kirkwood, knows what it takes to develop world-class athletes, guiding Tanner and Olympic triathlon medallist Hayden Wilde. Kirkwood has been careful to manage expectations but believes the moment is right.

“He’s grown in confidence. He’s not afraid to run on the back of someone like Sam [Tanner] and have a go. That’s exciting for the future as he develops that lack of fear of the competition he’s in,” said Kirkwood. “But I think we should all take a nice deep breath, watch with interest and enjoy being part of the ride.”

Ruthe won’t be alone in his chase for history. A strong contingent of top Kiwi middle-distance runners, including James McLeay, George Wylie, and Ben Wall, will be chasing their sub-4-minute runs.

The evening will kick off with a women’s elite mile, ensuring an action-packed night for New Zealand athletics fans. World U20 representative and newly crowned 800m national champion, Boh Ritchie will line up against Krystal Clark, Scarlett Robb, and Nina Chalmers. Sam Ruthe’s younger sister, Daisy, will also toe the line in Auckland.

