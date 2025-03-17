Secrets Coming Home

Photo:Supplied

After three sold-out shows as part of the Nelson Fringe Festival, a new play based on one of Pōhara’s best-kept secrets is coming back home.

The Elephant in the Room is former radio host Breffni O’Rourke’s first play and is based on a local story that she was told one night after years of friendship. “When I first heard the story my jaw hit the floor,” she says. “Andy [not his real name] had always seemed so unadventurous and vanilla.”

The Elephant in the Room unveils the not-so-vanilla past of Andy (played by Scott Sumby), a fishing charter worker and Golden Bay local. Sitting down one evening with his mates, company owner Mark (Robin Ringwood) and co-worker Kim (Molly Brealey), Andy is enticed to reveal his secretive exploits in Thailand as a teenager.

Having studied theatre when she was younger and always loving a good yarn, Breffni sought permission from “Andy” to give life to his story. “It was so unbelievable and so unbelievably good at the same time that I just had to bring it to the stage,” she says. “I’d sat on it for years, and then August last year I took myself off to a friend’s bach in Takaka, determined to finally start writing.”

Other than daily beach walks and coffee to refuel, she wrote for five straight days. By the time she left she had the first draft of her play completed and a play reading booked for the next month. But the real test was when the play finally made it to the stage earlier this month as part of the Nelson Fringe Festival and she was rewarded with three sold-old shows, and great audience feedback and reviews.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It’s been fun, but such a mammoth undertaking.” Breffni says that she’s been very lucky to have such an experienced and talented cast and crew working with her. “Getting my head around every facet of the show – from casting to lighting, props, costumes, marketing and more – it’s been such an incredible experience.”

The raunchy Kiwi comedy traverses unexpected overseas adventures, forbidden fruit, broken marriages, cushion covers and some shocking truths – and what happens when people find out. As the story unfolds, between the laughs and the confessions, you can decide where the truth lies and whether you can learn to love the elephant in the room.

The Elephant in the Room is at the Playhouse Theatre, 11 and 12 April at 7.30pm rated R16. To book go to eventfinda.co.nz/2025/the-elephant-in-the-room/golden-bay

© Scoop Media

