HIPPY Programme Storybook Launch

HIPPY (Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters) is excited to announce the launch of the storybook “A Surprise for Reggie”. Available in both English and Te Reo Māori, this endearing story aims to inspire young readers while highlighting the value of early childhood education, cultural ties, and family participation.

The book chronicles the thrilling adventure of Reggie, a well-liked member of the HIPPY community, who sets out on a surprising quest that perfectly encapsulates curiosity, education, and the delight of exploration. In addition to being an entertaining and captivating tale, A Surprise for Reggie is great for encouraging children's and families' language development and sense of cultural pride.

"We are thrilled to share A Surprise for Reggie with our HIPPY community," HIPPY National Director, Yvette Sievers said. "This multilingual book embodies our dedication to provide kids inclusive, varied, and purposeful learning opportunities. By providing the book in both English and Te Reo Māori, we hope to improve language proficiency, promote cultural awareness, and give families opportunities for collaborative learning.

Children and their families will be able to experience the magic of storytelling in both English and Māori through an interactive reading session of A Surprise for Reggie during the launch event, this will be held at libraries throughout New Zealand. In addition, there will be artistic pursuits like arts and crafts and a chance to interact with Myles Lawford who illustrated the book.

A global early childhood education initiative called HIPPY enables parents to serve as their child's primary educator. HIPPY assists parents and caregivers in creating meaningful learning experiences at home by offering tools, materials, and support, laying the groundwork for success and learning throughout one's life.

