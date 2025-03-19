Delaney Davidson Anniversary Tour

Delaney Davidson now takes his band of Anniversaries on the local roads around Aotearoa, don’t miss a night of wry sense of humour, some theatre of unease, and a rocking collection of bangers from his extensive back catalogue as he celebrates the music that got him where he is today.

With multiple album Anniversaries this year, Delaney Davidson takes to the road in July to celebrate his extensive and star-studded catalogue with special band the Anniversaries - Heather Webb - Guitar, Alex Freer - Drums, Mark Hughes - Bass.

15 years ago, Delaney Davidson joined Reverend Beat Man - cult figure, gospel trash preacher, and founder of the hugely influential Swiss record label VOODOO RHYTHM RECORDS, to release Self Decapitation and a year later Bad Luck Man.

Self Decapitation had such hits as Little Heart (Silver Scroll Finalist 2011) and barnstormer Dirty Dozen while Bad Luck Man had You’re a Loser (country music song of the year 2012), as well as I’m So Depressed, and evergreen Time Has Gone. These albums cemented him into the Voodoo Rhythm Family and saw him become a distinct cult figure of the European Touring circuit.

Generally dealing with the darker side of things, Delaney Davidson has been described as “being the reigning king of capturing the essence of 'Noir' in Country and Folk Music, pushing at the framework and preconceptions of roots music with his brand of modern gothic Americana.” - Post to Wire.

Having spent the last 20 years as travelling 'troubadour' around the globe, sometimes solo, sometimes with accomplices, but always with his Ghost Orchestra, Delaney Davidson has found new focus embracing a love of Aotearoa.

Through his collaborative work with Troy Kingi Black Sea, Golden Ladder, his visual artwork with Tame Iti, and his most current album Out Of My Head produced by Merk, he has featured such varied talents as Hayley Westenra and Reb Fountain and has toured with Chamber Music New Zealand - all the while continuing to reinvent concepts and challenge expectations and gaining respect and admiration from audiences.

Thursday 10 July - The Yard, Raglan

Friday 11 July - Double Whammy, Auckland

Saturday 12 July - Turner Centre, Kerikeri

Sunday 13 July - Sawmill Cafe, Leigh

Friday 18 July - Meow, Wellington

Saturday 19 July - St. Peter's, Paekākāriki

Sunday 20 July - Paisley Stage, Napier

Friday 25 July - The Crown, Dunedin

Saturday 26 July - Kinross Winery, Queenstown

Friday 1 August - Theatre Royal, Nelson

Saturday 2 August - Loons, Lyttelton

