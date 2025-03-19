Yukimi Shares New Single 'Peace Reign' From Debut Album Via Ninja Tune

Yukimi, the celebrated vocalist and co-founder of Grammy-nominated band Little Dragon, shares her new single Peace Reign. A hopeful song about believing and striving for a peaceful world, the song starts with a sweet message from Yukimi’s son, “you have to believe it for it to come true, it’s right in front of you.” This is the latest offering from her debut album For You due March 28th via Ninja Tune.

“Peace Reign is about not giving up on the dream that this world can be a peaceful place. Believing in hope and a brighter future for the generations to come,” says Yukimi.

Her debut solo album sees her step away from a band formation to create some of her most beautiful and intimate work to date: both intensely personal and brilliantly relatable. On For You, Yukimi elegantly entwines musical styles from jazz, soul and electronic pop to hip hop, roots and psychedelia, but the themes of her solo songs dig deeper than ever, across love, loss, feminine energy and innate resilience.

For You will include previously released singles “Stream of Consciousness” featuring British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas. The collaboration marks Yukimi’s first time writing and creating music with another woman, which allowed her to fully delve into her feminine energy; “Sad Makeup,” which was written “about those days when you try to push down and control a sad feeling” says Yukimi; “Winter Is Not Dead,” inspired by those long, dark winters in Scandinavia; and the self-empowering debut single “Break Me Down” which was also in collaboration with Lianne La Havas and Little Dragon bandmate and long-time friend Erik Bodin.

Reflecting on For You, Yukimi shares: “I want this music to really be a force to connect people to each other, and step away from the madness of everything on the planet right now. And I’m excited about embarking on that journey on my own – the expression really feels pure.”

Renowned for her distinct and graceful voice, Yukimi has captivated audiences since co-founding Little Dragon in 1996. With the band, she has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, from Coachella and Glastonbury to NPR’s Tiny Desk—while collaborating with an impressive roster of artists, including Mac Miller, Kali Uchis, Gorillaz, JID, KAYTRANADA, Flume, and De La Soul. Her ability to transcend genres and craft deeply moving music has cemented her status as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary music.

Peace Reign is out now on all streaming platforms. The album, For You, is out on 28 March via Ninja Tune.

