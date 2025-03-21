The NZ Art Show Turns 22 With 4,000 Artworks, Including Hawke’s Bay Sisters Turning 44-gallon Drums Into Art
Some of New Zealand’s most exciting artists, both established and emerging, are set to take centre stage at the 2025 NZ Art Show, which will run from May 30 to June 1 at TSB Arena and Shed 6, Wellington.
One of this year’s standout first-time exhibitors is Hawke’s Bay sister duo, Metal Metcalfe, who transform steel 44-gallon drums into bold, vibrant artworks. Their pieces, ranging from whimsical florals to sculptural food and fashion items, bring a unique sustainability focus to the show.
“Our artworks and products come from a combination of play and a strong sustainability focus,” says the duo. “We repurpose materials for the most part - bright, bold steel drums and experiment with them in the workshop to create something unexpected.”
This fresh take on
upcycled art is part of the NZ Art Show’s mission to
showcase a diverse and ever-evolving selection of
contemporary artists. Over 250 artists exhibit around 4,000
artworks.
This year’s lineup includes returning favourites like:
- Taranaki painter Ché Rogers
- Wellington photographers Bronwyn Kelly and Bella Foster
- Christchurch printmaker Ben Reid
Alongside an impressive array of newcomers:
- Queenstown’s Sally Bulling debuts her striking sculptural forms,
- Gaea brings her innovative moss-based artworks,
- Chilean-born Wellington photographer Rod Sot captures evocative everyday moments.
- Raglan artist Simon Te Wheoro expands his multidisciplinary practice, incorporating sculpture, painting, and Tā moko (Māori tattoo).
Returning after standout performances in the 2024 show are Wellington artist Wilkie Proudfoot, winner of the 2024 Hyundai Emerging Artist Award; Auckland artist Shannon Turuwhenua, who sold all but one of his works last year; and Wellington photographer Alan Blundell, who achieved a sell-out exhibition in 2024.
The 2025 NZ Art
Show will feature over 250 artists displaying around 4,000
contemporary artworks, spanning painting, photography,
ceramics, glass, metalwork, digital prints, and more.
Executive Director Carla Russell highlights the diversity
and calibre of this year’s artists:
“We’ve brought together an outstanding mix of established, emerging, and first-time exhibitors—many of whom have exhibited internationally. Their work pushes boundaries and showcases the best of New Zealand’s dynamic art scene.”
As New Zealand's first, largest, and most successful art show, the NZ Art Show continues to be a beacon for artists and art enthusiasts alike. Its commitment to accessibility and affordability, with most works priced below $5,000, ensures that art remains inclusive and accessible to all.
2025 NZ Art Show – Event Details
- WHERE: TSB Arena & Shed 6, Queen’s Wharf, Wellington
- WHEN: King’s Birthday Weekend, 2025
- VIP Preview: Thursday, May 29, 9–11am
- Gala Evening: Thursday, May 29, 6–9:30pm
- Show Days:
- Friday – Saturday, May 30–31, 10am–6:30pm
- Sunday, June 1, 10am–5pm