The NZ Art Show Turns 22 With 4,000 Artworks, Including Hawke’s Bay Sisters Turning 44-gallon Drums Into Art

Some of New Zealand’s most exciting artists, both established and emerging, are set to take centre stage at the 2025 NZ Art Show, which will run from May 30 to June 1 at TSB Arena and Shed 6, Wellington.

Sally Bulling's artwork (Photo/Supplied)

One of this year’s standout first-time exhibitors is Hawke’s Bay sister duo, Metal Metcalfe, who transform steel 44-gallon drums into bold, vibrant artworks. Their pieces, ranging from whimsical florals to sculptural food and fashion items, bring a unique sustainability focus to the show.

“Our artworks and products come from a combination of play and a strong sustainability focus,” says the duo. “We repurpose materials for the most part - bright, bold steel drums and experiment with them in the workshop to create something unexpected.”

This fresh take on upcycled art is part of the NZ Art Show’s mission to showcase a diverse and ever-evolving selection of contemporary artists. Over 250 artists exhibit around 4,000 artworks.

This year’s lineup includes returning favourites like:

Taranaki painter Ché Rogers

Wellington photographers Bronwyn Kelly and Bella Foster

Christchurch printmaker Ben Reid

Alongside an impressive array of newcomers:

Queenstown’s Sally Bulling debuts her striking sculptural forms,

Gaea brings her innovative moss-based artworks,

Chilean-born Wellington photographer Rod Sot captures evocative everyday moments.

Raglan artist Simon Te Wheoro expands his multidisciplinary practice, incorporating sculpture, painting, and Tā moko (Māori tattoo).

Returning after standout performances in the 2024 show are Wellington artist Wilkie Proudfoot, winner of the 2024 Hyundai Emerging Artist Award; Auckland artist Shannon Turuwhenua, who sold all but one of his works last year; and Wellington photographer Alan Blundell, who achieved a sell-out exhibition in 2024.

Alan Blundell's Cigarette (Photo/Supplied)

The 2025 NZ Art Show will feature over 250 artists displaying around 4,000 contemporary artworks, spanning painting, photography, ceramics, glass, metalwork, digital prints, and more. Executive Director Carla Russell highlights the diversity and calibre of this year’s artists:

“We’ve brought together an outstanding mix of established, emerging, and first-time exhibitors—many of whom have exhibited internationally. Their work pushes boundaries and showcases the best of New Zealand’s dynamic art scene.”

As New Zealand's first, largest, and most successful art show, the NZ Art Show continues to be a beacon for artists and art enthusiasts alike. Its commitment to accessibility and affordability, with most works priced below $5,000, ensures that art remains inclusive and accessible to all.

2025 NZ Art Show – Event Details

WHERE: TSB Arena & Shed 6, Queen’s Wharf, Wellington

WHEN: King’s Birthday Weekend, 2025

VIP Preview: Thursday, May 29, 9–11am

Gala Evening: Thursday, May 29, 6–9:30pm

Show Days: Friday – Saturday, May 30–31, 10am–6:30pm Sunday, June 1, 10am–5pm



