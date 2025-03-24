Jessica Pratt Announces New Zealand Tour

Jessica Pratt (Photo/Supplied)

For local fans of beguiling Californian folk song writer Jessica Pratt, the long wait is over, with Banished Music and Strange News Touring announcing three very special shows with Jessica and her band this June.

Monday 9 June at The Piano in Christchurch, Tuesday 10 June at Wellington’s glorious new venue Meow Nui, and Wednesday 11 June at Auckland’s Bruce Mason Centre, be prepared to witness the artist whose reviews consistently use words like sublime, exemplary, classic, and transfixing.

Travelling on the back of critically acclaimed fourth album Here In The Pitch, this will be a markedly different show to the ones witnessed by early adopters ten years ago when Jessica played intimate solo shows at The Tuning Fork and The Golden Dawn. Returning with her full band to weave her wistful, timeless magic, audiences can expect to be transported back to a lost era when songs worked their way into your heart and under your skin.

“Retro pop with the feel of a forgotten classic” - The Guardian

Since her self-titled debut landed in 2012, Jessica Pratt has been steadily cultivating a devoted and adoring audience, with 2015’s On Your Own Love Again taking things to new levels, with its cult favourite “hit” Back, Baby later being sampled by Troye Sivan.

2019’s Quiet Signs was the dawn of a new era for Jessica, production wise, with last year’s Here In The Pitch following its natural trajectory, with perfectly crafted vintage studio sounds heard on the likes of The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and The Walker Brothers’ records.

Yes, it’s been quite a journey, from relative obscurity to unanimous and feverish praise from the music community. Put simply, there’s nobody quite like Jessica Pratt, and we are thrilled to be presenting these three sure-to-be-extraordinary shows this June.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

