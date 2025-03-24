UC Sports Clubs Secure Partnership With New Balance

Five Ohaoha Hākinakina | UC Sport Charitable Trust sports clubs have partnered with global athletics leader New Balance and Belgravia Sports Apparel for the next three years.

The University of Canterbury | Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha (UC) representative Rugby, Football, Netball, Hockey, and Basketball clubs will be fully equipped with new uniforms, training gear, and casual apparel. The partnership is a significant milestone for the UC Sport Charitable Trust sporting community in their support of athletes on and off the field.

UC Sport Charitable Trust sport clubs are pictured with their New Balance and Belgravia Sports Apparel uniforms. From left to right: Jess Smith, Taylor Simpson, Jae Broomfield, Laura Jackson, Noah Watson, Claudia Van de Ven, Todd Vermeir, Chloe Atchison, Jamie Pedersen, Georgia MacPherson. (Photo/Supplied)

The sports clubs are unified under Ohaoha Hākinakina | UC Sport Charitable Trust, a collaboration that strengthens the University’s sporting network. This collective approach was a key factor in attracting Belgravia Sports Apparel and New Balance, which saw an opportunity to connect with the UC Sport Charitable Trust’s diverse sporting community.

Belgravia Sports Apparel (BSA) is the Australasian elite teamwear partner of New Balance, supplying both supporter and performance products for a broad range of professional and amateur sporting organisations across the region.

Ohaoha Hākinakina | UC Sport Charitable Trust Chair Steve Gibling says, “This partnership allows us to enhance the experience for student athletes, foster a stronger sense of community, and create opportunities for our clubs to continue growing and succeeding well into the future.".

"I congratulate the clubs for working together as we work to further strengthen UC Sport Charitable Trust sporting performance on and off the field."

New Balance Australia Regional General ManagerDean Howardsaid he looked forward to a successful partnership with UC Sport Charitable Trust through its Team Sport licensee Belgravia Sports Apparel. “At New Balance, we strive to provide the perfect blend of performance technology and style for all, whether that be helping athletes striving across all community sport or promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for the community as a whole,” Howard says.

“We areextremelyproud to partner with UC Charitable Trust Clubs and look forward to seeing the teams run out in 2025 and beyond wearing our uniforms.”

Beyond competition, UC Sport Charitable Trust sport plays a vital role in student life at UC, providing opportunities for connection beyond academia. UC Sport Charitable Trust Netball Club Vice-President Rachel Bennie says, "For many students, being involved in sport at UC is more than just physical activity, it's an opportunity to build lasting friendships, create a healthy balance to university life, and create lasting memories.

"These kits will create a stronger sense of unity within teams, and across the different codes too, helping our members feel like they are a part of something bigger."

The new branded apparel range will be available for purchase by players, supporters, and the wider community. UC Rugby apparel is already available for purchase through the Belgravia website.

