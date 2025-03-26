Thousands Expected At Te Āhuareka O Ngāti Hine Festival

Ngāti Hine are readying themselves to host thousands of descendants and community at Ōtiria Marae, in Moerewa, for their biennial Ngāti Hine Festival, being held this week from Friday 28 – Sunday 30 March.

"We are expecting huge crowds to the marae and are excited to see our people come home to Moerewa. This is a celebration of all things Ngāti Hine," says Tapeka Henare, Chair of Te Āhuareka o Ngāti Hine Committee.

The festival theme this year is ‘ka kakati te namu’ or ‘the sandfly nips’ – encompassing the great legacy by Ngāti Hine ancestor, Te Ruki Kawiti. “Our theme brings into focus the self-determination and self-reliance that we seek as Ngāti Hine, but also how we must respond and counter the current political landscape being brought to bear on our people.”

The festival will see kapa haka action on stage from young and old, including kapa who represented Te Tai Tokerau at the recent Te Matatini festival in New Plymouth. Tapeka encourages whānau to attend the free event, and says the lineup is a ‘must-see'. "This will be the first time Muriwhenua, Te Pū Ao and Hātea will perform back home in Te Tai Tokerau for our people.”

The programme showcases live entertainment on the main stage at Otiria Marae, a myriad of stalls, exhibits and displays as well as sports events including touch football at Moerewa School and the inaugural Golf Tournament at the Waitangi Golf Course.

The three-day festival will attract around five thousand people, many making the trip from around the country, as well as from Australia.

Event Managers, Huhana Lyndon and Huru Tipene are excited about the programme which includes local schools, kōhanga reo and early childhood centres performances on Friday 28 March and marae kapa haka on Saturday 29 March.

Huru says all the performing group members, from mokopuna to kaumatua, had been working extremely hard on polishing their repertoires, and will definitely give the audience something to cheer about as they showcase their skills on-stage.

Huhana says the Tautohetohe debate at 12pm on Saturday is a pinnacle event for the festival and Ngāti Hine was fortunate to have some of the best debaters in te reo, including Team Captains Waihoroi Shortland and Pierre Lyndon - renowned for their wit, humour and cutting truisms.

Sunday morning will feature a Ngāti Hine traditional eats breakfast followed by a symposium profiling the life of a significant Ngāti Hine local identity. This year, the Tangata Rongonui spotlight is on Henare Mahanga, who founded the original Ngāti Hine Festival.

Sunday’s political panel will be facilitated by Far North Mayor Moko Tepania with guests Grant McCallum, Marama Davidson, Mariameno Kapa Kingi and Willow Jean Prime sharing their thoughts and opinions on the current political landscape.

While the festival has a Ngāti Hine brand, the Committee are welcoming attendees, including kaumatua and kuia, from across Te Tai Tokerau to attend and enjoy the festivities. "Nau mai, haere mai.”

