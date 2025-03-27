South Island Blokart Open Championships

Photo/Supplied

What is a blokart … it is a three wheeled kart powered by the wind using a sail. Blokarts are a Kiwi invention, developed in 1999 by Paul Beckett. With a background in hang-gliding and land sailing, Paul was inspired to build a serious wind-powered kart that was fun, fast and compact … the blokart land speed record is a staggering 125 km/hr.

The Canterbury blokart Club Inc. is hosting the South Island blokart Open Championships from 29 - 30 October 2025 at Wigram (the former RNZAF Base Wigram and now home to the Air Force Museum of NZ). 28 March is a practice day from 1300hrs, and this is when you are invited to give blokart sailing a go.

About 30 competitors from across NZ will take part in wheel-to-wheel action. The Championships will provide impressive performance across three blokart classes and two weight divisions. Sailor’s ages span three decades. The event will showcase the ingenuity of the blokart design, as well as the passion and camaraderie of blokart sailors in a relatively new, but rapidly growing sport. Spectators are welcome and entry is free.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

