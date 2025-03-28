Jeiel Drops Thru This – A Club Anthem For The Grind (Out 28 March)

Auckland, New Zealand – [28 March 2025] – Rising pop artist Jeiel returns with Thru This, a pulsating house-pop anthem set for release on 28 March 2025. Blending euphoric club energy with raw lyricism, Thru This is an electrifying anthem of resilience and perseverance, capturing the relentless hustle of an independent artist navigating day jobs, self-doubt, and ambition.

As the lead single from the upcoming EP Rabbit Hole (out 9 May 2025), Thru This is produced by Chequered Patterns at Parachute Studios and features deep bass, shimmering synths, and hypnotic percussion.

“Thru This is about pushing through challenges,” Jeiel shares. “It’s a mantra I repeat when I’m stressed, drained, or stuck in Auckland traffic. ‘I just gotta get thru this,’ I tell myself until the moment passes—like an extra shot of coffee to keep me going."

The music video, directed by Luke Penney, brings this struggle to life in a cyberpunk-inspired world where reality and ambition collide. Styled in high-fashion latex and PVC, Jeiel navigates a neon-lit dystopia of mundane jobs, embodying the clash between ambition and survival.

Following the release, a live acoustic version of Thru This will drop on 11 April 2025, showcasing Jeiel’s raw vocals in an intimate performance setting.

Jeiel is a music artist known for his genre-blending sound and bold storytelling. His latest single, Thru This, is available now. Visit www.jeiel.co to listen and watch the music video, or follow @jeielmusicofficial on Instagram.

