Veronica Tracey Returns In Thrilling Sixth Installment: [Indigo Romeo Lima]

Fans of the Veronica Tracey series, prepare for another thrilling adventure as [Indigo Romeo Lima], the sixth book in the Veronica Tracey Spy/PI series, is set to launch on April 11, 2025. This highly anticipated release promises to deliver all the suspense, intrigue, and action that readers have come to love from author Cat Connor.

In this latest installment, private investigator and reformed spy Ronnie Tracey faces one of her most challenging cases yet. The story unfolds with Ronnie detaining a mysterious woman snooping around her friend Emily's house, only to discover that her own Nana has been hired by the same woman, Kerrin Costa, to find a missing cousin. However, Costa is no ordinary client—she is a member of SIDE, Argentina's Intelligence Agency.

As Ronnie delves deeper into the case, she uncovers a complex web of foreign agents and buried secrets. Fearing for Emily's safety, Ronnie assigns a partner to keep watch over her at the bookshop. But when Ronnie arrives, she finds her partner unconscious and Emily missing, abducted by two men. The investigation intensifies as secrets from Emily's forgotten past begin to surface, revealing a nightmare in which Emily is unsuspectingly ensnared.

Connor expertly crafts a world of shifting lies and dangerous truths, keeping readers on the edge of their seats as Ronnie races against time to save her friend. [Indigo Romeo Lima] challenges Ronnie like never before, and as the clock ticks, the stakes are higher than ever.

Join us in the thrilling journey of espionage and mystery as [Indigo Romeo Lima] hits the shelves on April 11th, 2025. This is a must-read for fans of espionage thrillers and anyone who loves a gripping tale of suspense.

About the Author:

Cat Connor is a celebrated author known for crafting intense and captivating spy thrillers. The Veronica Tracey series has garnered a devoted following with its unique blend of espionage, mystery, and action. Cat continues to captivate readers with her engaging storytelling and richly developed characters.

Visit our website at www.catconnor.com for more information about the Veronica Tracey series and upcoming events. The physical launch event is awaiting final confirmation, hopefully, it will be on Friday, April 11th 6PM, at Upper Hutt Library.

