Wānaka Festival Of Colour Delivers Spectacular Opening Weekend

Wānaka is alive with creativity as the 2025 Festival of Colour kicks off, running until Sunday, 6 April. With a packed programme of theatre, dance, music, poetry, and thought-provoking kōrero, the festival brings world-class performances, local talent, and a strong sense of community to the heart of the region.

The celebrations launched on Saturday, 29 March, with the ever-popular Community Whānau Day, transforming Dinosaur Park and the lakefront into a vibrant hub of colour and activity. The day began with a early-bird lake plunge, followed by a powerful kapa haka performance by Te Mākahi o Tititea, setting the tone for a fun-filled family day.

Festival goers were treated to an array of performances, including a hilarious clown show, school and choir performances, dazzling circus and aerial displays, interactive art, and creative school installations. A quirky 1950s-style oracle even dished out life advice from the Wānaka people to intrigued audiences.

The festivities continued into the evening with a packed house at the Pacific Crystal Palace for Creative Juices, an open mic night featuring original music and spoken word. The night culminated in a sell-out performance of Animal, a smash-hit show from internationally acclaimed, award-winning circus company Cirque Alfonse.

Festival Director Sophie Kelly shared her excitement: “Wow, what an incredible way to kick off the festival. Community Whānau Day truly captured the festival spirit – joyful, local, and full of heart. Opening with Animal was a total delight, and it was beautiful to see so many smiling faces soaking up the fun. And this is just the beginning – we have an exciting week ahead with something for everyone.”

The week ahead is packed with standout performances. On Wednesday night, audiences can experience Jazmine Mary, with their captivating noir-folk sound, and Kommi me ana Tipua, a vocalist performing exclusively in the Kāi Tahu dialect. On Thursday, Delaney Davidson brings his signature Ghost Orchestra show to the Pacific Crystal Palace, while Īhaka Martyn’s He Māori? unpacks identity through waiata and wit. Families can enjoy Badjelly, on Saturday and Sunday, featuring narration by Olivia Tennet and a live score from Tom Broome. Dance lovers can immerse themselves in Tōrua, a bold new work from celebrated choreographer Malia Johnston, while spoken word fans will be moved by UPU, a powerful showcase of Pacific poetry that roars to theatrical life.

Other must-see performances include Wāhine Mātātoa, a Kāi Tahu-led time-travelling comedy; Dirty Passports, a high-energy showcase of BIPOC spoken word artists curated by Nathan Joe; and True Stories Told Live, featuring four legendary speakers exploring the theme History Repeats.

Whether you're a longtime local or visiting for the week, the Wānaka Festival of Colour invites you to get involved, be inspired, and experience the magic.

Check out the full programme in the handy flip book here or online at www.festivalofcolour.co.nz

