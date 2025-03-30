Tiga Sport Strike First In OFC Men's Champions League 2025 In Solomon Islands

Leo Lopez’s side has beaten Rewa FC 4-2, helped in part by the Fijian side being reduced to 10 men for two thirds of the encounter.

Goals either side of the break for Tiga struck a dagger into the Rewa side who had toiled hard to stay in the match in the first spell.

First, a spectacular volley from Gérard Waia at the end of first half injury time restored Tiga Sport’s advantage. Just five minutes after the restart, Gutacene Wadra scored to put the New Caledonian side two goals up.

Six minutes later, Leo Lopez’s side were out of sight with Jythrim Upa firing home from an acute angle. To their credit, the Fijian side didn't give up and closed the gap 18 minutes from full-time when John Orubulu scrambled the ball home after a goalmouth melee.

The first half had started with Rewa FC the stronger of the two sides, and they had a golden chance to open the scoring when a corner from Gabriele Matanisiga rose unchallenged on the edge of the six-yard box but glanced his header wide.

Minutes later, Tiga Sport hit the front. Gérald Waia made a scything run inside the box and was brought down by Rewa defender Leon Kofana. Mickaël Partodikromo slotted home from the penalty spot on 14 minutes.

Things got considerably worse for the Fijian side in the 28th minute when Kavaia Rawaqa received a straight red card from referee Arnold Tari for striking the face of Tiga Sport midfielder Pierre Iewane, who received a yellow card for an offence prior to the strike.

Down to 10 men and trailing by a goal, the writing looked to be on the wall for Rewa, but remarkably they were level two minutes later with a goal started and finished by Eepeli Velevou who won the ball outside the box, played it to teammate John Orubulu, whose shot was parried by Tiga Sport goalkeeper Thomas Schmidt—only for Velevou to follow up and fire home the rebound.

Matanisiga could have headed Rewa in front in the 35th minute but fired just wide of the post as the Fijian side playing with 10 men attacked.

Patrick Joseph unleashed a shot from outside the box just before the break that forced Schmidt into making a diving save to his right.

But discipline hurt the Fijian side who had four players yellow carded along with Rawaqa’s red card in the first spell.

Tiga Sport had a couple of late chances to restore their advantage before Waia’s last gasp volley put them in front.

TIGA SPORT 4 (Mickaël PARTODIKROMO pen 14’, Gérald WAIA 45+9” Gutacene WADRA 50’, Jythrim UPA 56’)

REWA FC 1 (Epeli VELEVOU 30’, John OROBULU 72')

HT: 2-1

