Mall Grab Joins Auckland Winter Series Along With Shows In Wellington And Christchurch This June

MALL GRAB is back, making his long-awaited return to New Zealand this June bringing his Looking For Trouble label and party here for his largest headline shows to date. He’ll make stops in Wellington and Christchurch, before heading to Auckland, and is the second act to be announced as part of the Auckland Winter Series line up.

(Photo/Supplied



2025 marks 10 years of the Mall Grab project – since bursting onto the scene and exploring a plethora of genres, Mall Grab has reshaped the global electronic landscape, cementing himself as one of Australia’s most influential DJs and producers. With his hotly anticipated second album on the horizon, he’s bringing a stacked lineup of talent to join him for nights of unstoppable energy, immersive audio-visual production, deep cuts, and future anthems.

Auckland Winter Series is a new curated concert series brought to you by Live Nation in association with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council. Showcasing impressive international acts alongside some of Aotearoa’s beloved artists in Tāmaki Makaurau this June.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

