Josiah And The Bonnevilles Announce Debut Australia & New Zealand Dates For August 2025

Frontier Touring is excited to welcome US singer-songwriter, Josiah and the Bonnevilles as he embarks on his debut tour across Australia and New Zealand this August.

The musical project led by Josiah Leming, Josiah and the Bonnevilles will visit Australia’s East Coast with intimate headline shows at The Triffid, Brisbane on Tuesday 19 August, Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Wednesday 20 August and Howler, Melbourne on Thursday 21 August, before heading across to New Zealand for a final show at The Tuning Fork, Auckland on Saturday 23 August.

Frontier Members can access the presale beginning Tuesday 1 April from 12pm local time, before tickets go on sale Wednesday 2 April from 1pm local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/josiahandthebonnevilles.

Formed in 2010, drawing from his roots as a true Appalachian artist, embracing honesty and putting life's realities into his songwriting, Tennessee-born Josiah Leming’s Josiah and the Bonnevilles, presents a unique blend of Folk, Americana, and Country.

An artist with an incredible work ethic, Josiah began travelling across the US, playing shows and showcasing his raw, undiscovered talent. Catching the attention of music industry professionals early on in his career, Josiah then released his debut album On Trial in 2015. Praised for his raw, vulnerable lyrics, Josiah’s storytelling ability and musicality rose to prominence, with tracks ‘Blood Moon’, ‘Basic Channels’, ‘Stolen Love’ and ‘Burn’ all proving to be lasting fan favourites.

With a knack for turning some of the world’s most renowned tracks into beautiful folk-country renditions, Josiah released his Country Covers album in 2023, with the instantly-recognisable cover of Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’ garnering more than 70 million streams worldwide. From here, it was only up for Josiah. Performing sets at Lollapolooza and Bonnaroo, he released his highly-anticipated 2023 album Endurance which Ones To Watch claimed “sounds so cumulative to the literal blood, sweat, and tears shed over the last decade”, with the project marking a point of significance for an artist who endured trying times to get to this point in his career.

Praised for his openness, honesty and vulnerability in his lyrics and across his social media platforms, Josiah has gained a legion of fans who support him wholeheartedly on his journey as a musician. 2024 was Josiah’s biggest year yet, releasing Endurance (Deluxe) and Country Covers II which include covers of Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck Babe’, Billie Eilish’s ‘Birds of a Feather’ and Wilco’s 'Jesus etc.' alongside fellow singer-songwriters Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners. The success of these projects saw Josiah embark on his first ever sold-out headline tour – a long-awaited milestone for the hard-working singer-songwriter.

After completely selling out his 33-date North American tour, Josiah and the Bonnevilles is now heading to play his anticipated debuts in Australia and New Zealand. Don’t miss these special headline shows as Josiah comes our way this August.

