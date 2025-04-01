If It Pleases The Gods

Last week Free Press extolled the Government’s RMA reforms. We thanked ACT and Simon Court for resource management law based on property rights. We think we understated it, Free Press has campaigned for this for a decade (yes, we are ten). RMA reforms are the best policy change so far this century. If New Zealanders cannot develop the land, we have no advantage as a country. It’s a country saver.

Meanwhile the Greens have gone (more) insane. Last week one Green MP effectively said police patrols are worthless. The Press Gallery finally rounded on them, because young people in Central Wellington know the world can be a dangerous place and a few coppers are a welcome sight at night. Chlöe Swarbrick’s increasingly deranged economics become clearer every week in Question Time. She seems to think profit is a line item that businesses just add on to their customers’ bill. Now there are some serious questions for the Green Party leaders to answer around another one of their MPs’ social media accounts. Free Press predicts the Greens polling will soften this year.

If it Pleases the Gods

Free Press has seen correspondence demanding courts must now begin and end with a Karakia, or prayer in English and Māori. Gary Judd KC has written to MPs making (as usual) lucid arguments as to why this is wrong, and there are legal precedents from the Privy Council finding it is wrong for people in public service to be subject to prayers.

Parliament begins with a prayer, but Parliament is a self-Governing political body with rules decided by its members. Besides, there is no requirement to attend it. Judd points out, however, that lawyers are required to arrive before the judge and leave after, so they cannot avoid being present for the Karakia.

They’ll be required to read along because “Large prints of the karakia will be installed in each courtroom for all those present to use to read along to.” Judd points out the Bill of Rights says, “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and belief, including the right to adopt and to hold opinions without interference.”

Judd goes on to reference precedent from the Privy Council. It found for a Muslim soldier in The Bahamas (a Commonwealth country) who did not want to be part of a Christian prayer during colours parades. The Privy Council relied on The Bahamas’ constitution, which is remarkably similar to New Zealand’s Bill of Rights.

A lot of people might ask, so what, who cares? It’s up to the Court anyway and surely a minute of praying can’t hurt, even if technically it does interfere with some lawyers’ practice of their faith?

Will it harm the impartiality of justice? Probably yes, it chips away at neutrality when the Courts give the nod to some religious or spiritual views but not others. Is that critical? Probably no. Is it the biggest problem we have right now? No.

We’re writing about this because it is such a good example. Such a good example of people’s basic rights being trampled for no reason. The right to think your thoughts and speak your mind, or not, without being hindered and harassed by do-gooders. It could be any organisation, it just happens to be the Courts.

At Free Press, we often wonder where these people come from. What drives their behaviour? Why can’t they just leave other people alone? Here’s our theory.

For 100,000 years humans lived in tribes, closed societies where a person’s role was decided for them. The instinct to make other people conform to rituals is deep. They reassure you the people partaking are in your tribe. The idea of living as an individual choosing your own adventure in life is WEIRD. Specifically, Western, Educated, Industrialised, Rich and Democratic.

Most people in most of history didn’t live weird lives. They lived tribal lives. Much of what is happening in New Zealand today, weird rituals, compulsory courses, demands to be part of a race first and a citizen second, it all comes from deep tribal urges.

Free Press and friends and allies have to get better at explaining the alternative. A civilised society where each person is treated as a thinking and valuing being, required not to do any violence against anyone else but otherwise free to go about their lives unhindered. It would be a start.

