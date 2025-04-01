Comedy Stars Come Together For Matariki Showcase

Get ready for two hours of non-stop laughs at the Wellington Comedy Club Matariki Showcase, featuring some of Aotearoa’s best and brightest comedy stars. Join a night of top-tier entertainment on 19 June at Te Auaha, brought to you by Wellington Comedy and KiwiTicket.

The evening will be MCd by Kajun Brooking, bringing his quick witted and punchy comedy to the stage. With seven awards under his belt, he’s been seen on Te Karere, The Hui and TikTok. He’ll be joined by headline act Li'i Alaimoana. Multi-award winning and 2017 Billy T nominee Li’i makes a return to the stage after a 2 year break with great stories, song and plenty of good natured comedy.

Joining them is Mamaeroa Munn, winner of Best Newcomer at the 2023 Wellington Comedy Awards and regular performer, producer and director in the local Wellington comedy scene. Also taking to the stage is Viki Moananu, who has been making waves in comedy and theatre. In 2023 alone Viki was a Wellington Raw Comedy Quest finalist, won the the Adam New Zealand Play Award for Best Pasifika Play and was the Emerging Pasifika Writer in Residence at Te Herenga Waka.

2020 Wellington Raw Comedy Quest finalist Lianne Karaitiana, as seen on TVNZ’s 60 Seconds talent show and opening for Pax Assadi on his national tour, joins the line-up. Alongside Lianne is magician Aperahama Wairau-Mason, who performs magic in both te reo Māori and English.

The Wellington Comedy Club Matariki Show is made possible with support from the Wellington City Council Creative Communities scheme.

