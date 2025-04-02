Badjelly The Witch: Adapted By Alannah O’Sullivan, From The Book By Spike Milligan

Starring: Adriana Calabrese, Amalia Calder, Dryw McArthur, Haydn Carter.

Directed By Ditas Yap

Who has Lucy the cow? What are Tim and Rose going to do? Do Appletrees become policemen? Badjelly the Witch has all these answers and more in this wonderful, chaotic, classic tale of silliness and fun. Packed with quirky characters, big and small, crazy coincidences and we can't forget Badjelly herself. Woven with KidzStuff's awesome tradition of audience interaction, Badjelly is just what you need to stretch those legs and laughing muscles these school holidays.

So get out your broomsticks and come and join Tim and Rose on their quest to find Lucy the cow!

After sell out seasons in 2018 and 2021, we are re-mounting it! Amalia Calder was our original 2018 Badjelly The Witch. In 2021 she was too pregnant to be Badjelly but it 2025 but she will return in the title role. Amalia has a long history of children’s theatre and has been a professional actor for 28 years! Haydn is returning from our 2021 cast to play Tim again. Haydn Carter is a regular KidzStuff actor with plenty of charm. This will be his 5th show with us; Goldilocks (2023), Shalakazap! (2023), Kiwi Courage (2022), Badjelly (2021). Adriana Calabrese and Dryw McArthur are newbies to KidzStuff, but are both experienced performers. Adriana is an Italian and Brazilian, Pōneke-based actor and singer. She was most recently seen at Circa Theatre in Sense and Sensibility and Lizzie the Musical. Dryw has also worked at Circa Theatre in Hir and Burn Her and with Red Scare Company and is a Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand alumni. Ditas Yap is a new to KidzStuff and has a Master of Fine Arts (Creative Practice) with Merit, majoring in Theatre.

When: 13th – 25rd April 2025

Monday – Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $16.00 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 12th April 2025

Bookings:

www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

