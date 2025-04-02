AS Pirae Keep OFC Men's Champions League 2025 Hopes Alive With Dramatic Victory

In a match spanning over 113 minutes due to a lengthy second half injury-stoppage, Pirae picked up a crucial three points thanks to Yohann Tihoni's penalty kick deep into injury-time.

The result ensured Rewa FC's elimination from the competition, whilst AS Pirae still harbour hopes of a semi-final appearance heading into their final group match.

Despite the sweltering conditions in Honiara, both teams were intent on playing at a fast pace from the off with tournament survival on the line.

The Tahitian side struggled for much go-forward in their opening group match but forced Alzaar Alam into two saves at his near post in the first twenty minutes, first from Désiré Ngiamba, and then from Mathis Lacan.

And they should have been ahead moments later, when a corner delivery off the right flank saw Patrick Tepa’s effort cleared off the goal-line.

Rewa were under the pump early, caught out by committing too many numbers forward but were quick to recuperate.

John Orobulu had two golden opportunities when played through on goal—first striking the side netting, then forcing François Decoret into a save—as the match opened up.

Orobulu was played in again moments later, but third time wasn’t the charm as Decoret rushed off his line to parry it behind.

Momentum switched again at the start of the second half and all of a sudden it was Pirae who looked the more likely to score.

There was some concern for Francois Decoret when he received a gash to the head whilst defusing a pass for Orubulu down the other end and after a very lengthy delay, reserve goalkeeper Titouan Courtois came on in his place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The extent of the stoppage made for 23 minutes of injury-time at the end of the second half, setting up a grandstand finish in Honiara.

Pirae continued where they left off and came close again when a ball across the box narrowly avoided the outstretched foot of Labaste in front of goal, and captain Heimano Bourebare grazed the crossbar with a half-volley at the back post.

Drama struck with ten minutes of injury-time to play, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot for Pirae when Patrick Joseph pulled down Lacan in the box.

Rewa were dealt a further blow when Delon Shankar was shown a second yellow card and dismissed from the field for questioning the decision.

Pirae missed a spot kick in the first group match, but made no mistake this time, as Yohann Tihoni found the bottom-right corner of the net to break the deadlock in the 18th minute of injury-time.

It proved the decisive moment, as AS Pirae held out for the win despite some nervy late moments, condemning Rewa to an early exit at the group stages of the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025.

Rewa face Auckland City FC in their final group match, whilst AS Pirae will square off with Tiga Sport as they hunt a place in the semi-finals.

Rewa FC 0

AS Pirae 1 (Yohann TIHONI 90+18')

HT 0-0

© Scoop Media

