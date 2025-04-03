Our Backyard: A Group Exhibition Celebrating The Heartfelt Landscapes Of New Zealand

Turua Gallery, situated in the heart of Saint Heliers, is thrilled to present a new group exhibition, Our Backyard, opening on 9th May, showcasing the cherished landscapes that form the fabric of New Zealand's much-loved spaces. Running until 21st May, the exhibition will feature a stunning collection of artworks that celebrate the places where we wander, rest, relax, explore, and call home.

The exhibition will feature works by a talented group of six landscape artists – Georgina Hoby Scutt, Josh Lancaster, Judith Milner, Kylie Rusk, Michelle McIver, and Sean Beldon – each of whom brings a unique and distinctive approach to capturing the essence of our iconic outdoor spaces.

As landscapes often evoke deep emotional connections, Our Backyard promises to stir the heartstrings of viewers, encapsulating the profound beauty of the places we live, play, and visit. From wild, rugged coastlines to serene, atmospheric vistas, the collection will showcase how each artist interprets the landscapes they hold dear.

"Our Backyard is a celebration of the spaces that define us. These landscapes are not just places we visit—they are places that shape our memories and sense of belonging. This exhibition captures the heart and soul of New Zealand, and I am thrilled to share the work of these incredibly talented artists who each bring their unique perspectives on the beauty we are lucky to call our own."

Liss Wallace, Owner Turua Gallery.

The opening night promises to be a wonderful opportunity for art lovers to meet some of the talented artists featured in the exhibition. You’ll be able to chat with them about their creative process, the inspiration behind their works, and the personal connections they have with the landscapes they’ve chosen to portray.

Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to experience the breathtaking beauty of New Zealand through the eyes of some of the country's most respected landscape artists.

OUR BACKYARD

Opening Night Date: 5pm – 7.30pm Friday 9th May

Exhibition is available online: from 6pm Friday 9th May

Online presale available: Available Thursday 8th May from 6pm

Exhibition Dates: 9th – 21st May 2025

Location: Turua Gallery, 10A Turua Street, Saint Heliers, Auckland 1071

About Turua Gallery:

Turua Gallery is dedicated to making contemporary art accessible in a welcoming and relaxed space. Their mission is to connect people with the creative works of both established and emerging New Zealand artists. Through a curated program of solo and group exhibitions, they offer art lovers the opportunity to discover and collect special pieces that speak to them.

Beyond paintings, Turua Gallery also features an exquisite range of limited-edition prints, sculptures, and ceramics—showcasing a broad spectrum of exceptional talent. They are proud to support and celebrate the artistry of Aotearoa, inviting visitors to explore and experience uniquely captured expressions of New Zealand life. www.turuagallery.co.nz

