The New Zealand School Of Dance (NZSD) Proudly Presents The 2025 Choreographic Season: How Long Is A Piece Of String?

New Zealand School of Dance contemporary dance students. (Photos/Stephen Acourt)

This year’s Choreographic Season features the creative voices of nine 3rd-year contemporary dance students, offering them a curated environment to explore and develop their creative ideas. HOW LONG IS A PIECE OF STRING? presents a unique opportunity for the students to share their original choreography in a professional, supportive setting.

Several pieces feature large strings and rolls of material as central props, challenging the choreographers to move beyond the confines of the human body, engaging with space and material in intricate ways.

Mentored by course tutor, Holly Newsome, the students have honed their creative processes. As Newsome notes, “This year’s dancers demonstrate razor-sharp focus and exceptional technical skill. I am encouraging them to look beyond the dance itself, considering all the elements that contribute to a rich, immersive performance.”

This project also features exciting partnerships with composers from The New Zealand School of Music—Te Kōkī, resulting in original compositions tailored to the unique nature of each piece. Collaboration with lighting and design experts further enhance the visual and sensory impact of the works.

(Photos/Stephen Acourt)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The choreographers bring a rich tapestry of cultural influences and personal perspectives to their work. For instance, Lin Tzu-Chi (Ritchie), has “blended elements of Chinese dance and martial arts with modern movements, shifting between powerful, dynamic sequences and slow, fluid motions.”

HOW LONG IS A PIECE OF STRING? promises to be an inspiring production that celebrates the innovation and artistry of the next generation of choreographers.

HOW LONG IS A PIECE OF STRING? opens at Te Whaea: National Dance and Drama School on May 9th and runs until May 16th, 2025. Tickets are available from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at https://www.nzschoolofdance.ac.nz/events/choreographic-season-2025

Duration of each performance: 75 minutes

Venue: Te Whaea: national dance and Drama Centre

Ticketing: Tickets are available now at www.nzschoolofdance.ac.nz/events/choreographic-season-2025

© Scoop Media

