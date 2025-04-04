Flowers In Hendo New Single By Award-winning Musician Mohi Out Now

Award-winning musician and Aotearoa’s neo-soul lover boy MOHI (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) bares his soul in his latest single Flowers in Hendo.

Dropping today, Flowers in Hendo is a deeply personal track that marks a significant shift in both sound and storytelling for MOHI. It’s a heartfelt letter to the artist’s younger self, capturing some of the raw truths of growing up in Henderson (“Hendo”), West Auckland.

Blending hip-hop, R&B, and local influences, and with backing vocals by friends and fellow musicians Jordyn with a Why and HOPE, Flowers in Hendo brings a fresh and evolved sound that represents MOHI’s growth as an artist. The title is a metaphor for the experiences of growing up in Hendo, a tribute to his lifelong mates and whānau, those that evolved from struggle, and those who are no longer with us but live on through us.

MOHI explains: “This song is really personal for me, it’s the song that sparked this whole new project. Writing this song was the hardest and most confronting piece of music I’ve ever written, but what has come from this process has been so beautiful and healing in so many ways for me.”

Flowers In Hendo is the first single of a five-track EP - The Flowers That Grow - which will be released in NZ Music Month this May. Listeners should prepare to be reintroduced to MOHI, as this new project is set to be the most honest and real look into the artist.

MOHI says: “This song is a tribute to all of my mates, my loved ones, those that have passed on and those that live on today. Flowers In Hendo is a real look into Mohi the person, Mohi the West Auckland native, my past and what drives me to create music today.”

