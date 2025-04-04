Kaylee Bell Releases New Single 'Ring On It' Out Now

Photo credit: Chontalle Musson

Kaylee Bell is back with a brand-new anthem, and this time, she’s putting a playful twist on the age-old question: When’s the ring coming?

Teaming up in New York with writers Zach Zadek (Tate McRae, Dasha, FLETCHER, and Lauv) and Michel Heyeka, ‘Ring On It’ is a fun, feel-good, and undeniably catchy track that blends Bell’s signature energy with a fresh, modern take on classic country-pop.

Packed with infectious melodies, driving banjo, and a tongue-in-cheek attitude that would make Shania Twain proud, ‘Ring On It’ is a bold, cheeky reminder that you’ll never find something better than this. Whether you’re waiting for a proposal or just love a good country banger, this one’s for you.

“I wanted this song to feel like a total moment—big energy, big hooks, and just pure fun. Zach, Michel, and I had a blast writing it, and it’s that perfect mix of playful and powerful,” says Bell.

With the arrival of her first child, there’s no slowing down for Kaylee Bell. Just last month she performed at Homegrown in Wellington and Queensland’s CMC Rocks. She recently surpassed 100 million catalogue streams on Spotify alone, while her 2024 album ‘Nights Like This’ has held a spot on the NZ Top 20 album chart for 50 weeks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Earlier this year, Bell joined The Wiggles on ‘Say the Dance, Boots ’N All’, a playful mash-up blending her hit ‘Boots ’N All’ with The Wiggles’ classic ‘Say the Dance, Do the Dance.’ The track appears on Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!, a star-studded country album featuring Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, and more.

After spending time in Nashville and working in the studio, Bell is stepping into a new chapter—both as an artist and a mum. Pregnancy sparked a fresh wave of creativity, and now, as she balances life with a newborn, writing, recording, and performing, she’s more inspired than ever, with new music on the horizon and her biggest year yet ahead.

© Scoop Media

