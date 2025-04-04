Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Century Of National Yearling Sales Success: Australian Derby

Friday, 4 April 2025, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Bloodstock News

Image/Supplied

Willydoit (NZ) (Tarzino), Aeliana (NZ) (Castelvecchio) and Shanwah (NZ) (Too Darn Hot) are the three favourites for Saturday’s A$2m Group One ATC Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick, where they will attempt to add their names to a proud record of New Zealand National Yearling Sale success.

NZB will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Yearling Sales at Karaka next January. That century of sales has produced no fewer than 34 winners of Randwick’s prestigious classic, including nine since the year 2000 alone.

Those Australian Derby-winning graduates range in price from just $2,400 for the 1971 winner Classic Mission (NZ) (Persian Garden) up to $3.6m for the 2002 winner Don Eduardo (NZ) (Zabeel). The latter still holds the all-time record for the highest price ever paid for a yearling in New Zealand. Another eight Australian Derby winners have come through the Karaka sale ring since Don Eduardo, and they were bought for an average price of $146,875.

Among those 34 Australian Derby-winning National Yearling Sales graduates are some of the most iconic names in the history of the Australasian turf.

That New Zealand influence is set to be strongly felt once again in Saturday’s 164th running of the Australian Derby at Randwick, with a field that includes five Karaka yearling graduates. They were bought for an average price of $275,000. Fellow Australian Derby contenders King Of Thunder (NZ) (Tivaci) and Deal N Dash (Dundeel) are graduates of the Ready to Run Sale at Karaka.

The 2025 Australian Derby will be run as Race 9 at Randwick on Saturday, with a scheduled start time of 5.15pm local time (7.15pm NZT).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Bloodstock News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 