Fly My Pretties Release First Single ‘Red Flags’ Off Upcoming New Album, ELEMENTAL

For the first time in over five years, Fly My Pretties return with new music, the first taste of their new project, ELEMENTAL, out Friday May 16.

The first single from the upcoming album, ‘Red Flags,’ features Auckland-based vocalist Taylah, who delivers a powerhouse vocal performance alongside an 11-piece band. The band combines to create a retro-soul and blues-inspired sound that is found throughout the new project.

Showcasing her unique vocal blend of neo-soul and R&B, ‘Red Flags’ is anchored by a strong vocal from Taylah, with a mighty backing chorus provided by RIIKI REID, TAWAZ, AJA and Laughton Kora. With a backing band including members of The Black Seeds and The Nudge, ‘Red Flags’ brings a sound of a powerful soul-vocalist backed by a group of world class musicians, and shows off the first taste of an exciting new direction for Fly My Pretties.

Written and recorded over one week at the world-class facilities of Wellington’s Massey University, ELEMENTAL sees Fly My Pretties exploring a range of fundamental human, spiritual and natural elements through waiata. The resulting project is a collection of songs dripping in soul and blues, performed by an all-star band and a collection of incredible vocalists. Set for release this May, expect more from ELEMENTAL to show off the diverse new sound from New Zealand’s favourite musical collective.

About Fly My Pretties:

Fly My Pretties is New Zealand's favourite collaborative group, starring a selection of the country’s finest contemporary musicians. Since its inception, Fly My Pretties has grown to become a local legend of music that continues to reach people all over the world.

Fly My Pretties first appeared in 2004, led by The Black Seeds front-man Barnaby Weir and a talented group of Wellington-based musicians for a special project. The resulting LIVE AT BATS was a multi-platinum award-winning album, one which created the ethos behind Fly My Pretties - to meet, exchange ideas, and then perform and record the results.

The collective have since released eight projects, exposed an incredible range of musicians, and created countless true classics. ELEMENTAL is their first new work in over five years, one which again features frontman Barnaby Weir & frequent collaborator Laughton Kora, alongside a cast of both familiar and undiscovered musicians.

About Taylah:

Taylah is a rising New Zealand artist whose uniquely commanding and compelling voice embodies calm self-assurance and fiery empowerment, enriched by her poetic lyricism and Māori heritage. Having supported major acts like Dragon, Hollie Smith, and Troy Kingi, her musical resumé has grown substantially since the age of 14 when she first picked up an acoustic guitar. Her music blends soul, R&B, and neo-soul tones into a contemporary yet timeless sound.

