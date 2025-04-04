Rising Star Liberty Shines On Effortlessly Cool New Single, ‘Are We Dead?’

Photo/Supplied

Hawkes Bay singer and songwriter Liberty continues to turn heads with her unique and catchy style of pop, which shines through on her latest single, ‘Are We Dead?’, proving why she’s been touted as ‘one to watch’.

‘Are We Dead?’ is an effortlessly cool and highly infectious pop tune, tinged with folk, and lamenting the perils of young love.

“The inspiration for ‘Are We Dead?’ struck me as I drove through my hometown and noticed that both of the places where I had gone on dates with a guy had closed down. It's about holding onto that tiny bit of hope - that maybe the relationship isn't really over. It's not ‘dead.’"

‘Are We Dead?’ was then finished in Auckland with up-and-coming talent, Aubrie Mitchell, who co-wrote and produced the track.

"I came into the session and played Aubrie the first verse to see what she thought. She loved it, and within the next hour, we had pretty much finished writing it."

About an hour into the session, Liberty and Aubrie encountered some technical issues with the equipment, forcing them to drive across town to finish the track at Big Fan studios. "In hindsight, I think this actually shaped the song’s production. We bonded over a shared love for Gracie Abrams at the start of the session, and during the drive over to Big Fan, we listened to her album THE SECRET OF US. I think you can definitely hear that influence in the finished track."

With a rapidly growing fanbase, Liberty has over 350K followers and 7 million likes across Instagram and TikTok. Her captivating online presence has helped her connect with fans from all corners of the globe.

Liberty’s rise on social media and her unique musical style caught the attention of UK record label, B-Unique Records. She was then invited to LA to collaborate with the label’s US-based writers. "It really sparked my love for writing with others and how that can bring out ideas I wouldn’t have come up with on my own,” says Liberty.

On her return to New Zealand, Liberty released her debut single ‘I Wanna’ which racked up more than 100,000 Spotify streams in a matter of months.

The success of ‘I Wanna’, combined with the release of ‘Are We Dead?’, sets the scene for a bright future ahead for the rising star, who was recently named the winner of the first-ever Catapult competition - an initiative launched by the team behind the hugely successful web series, Intros, hosted by the award-winning Georgia Lines.

Designed to support and amplify emerging artists, Catapult’s prize package included a day in the studio at Parachute, a photo shoot by renowned Auckland-based photographer Frances Carter and a one-year MMF membership.

