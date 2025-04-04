The Resilience And Hope Of Myanmar’s People On Screen In Auckland Sat April 5

Supplied: Democratic Voice of Burma

A Peacock Film Festival Evening presents the fight for freedom in Myanmar (Burma) in six short films, all of which are remarkable personal accounts showing people’s resilience and hope four years after the military seized power and violently crushed popular protest.

These documentaries were filmed in 2024, often at grave personal risk to the filmmakers and citizen journalists (CJs) reporting from one of the most difficult countries in the world to cover. Filming locations included both military and resistance-controlled areas. Resistance forces, made up of ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and People’s Defence Forces (PDFs), currently control up to 75%of the country but the military’s State Administration Council (SAC) controls most of the cities and all of the skies, launching constant air strikes on civilian targets in liberated areas. It’s a desperate situation made more acute by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake near Mandalay on March 28.

The Auckland screening is presented by the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) in association with the Myanmar Federation for Peace and Unity – Aotearoa (MFPUA). Sales of Burmese food and goods at the event will raise funds for urgent earthquake relief. St Heliers Community Centre, 100 St Heliers Bay Road. 5pm: food, stalls, music. 6pm: program begins.

The six films were selected from more than 30 that premiered at the DVB Peacock Film Festival in Thailand 8-10 Dec. The festival is a celebration of independent journalism and filmmaking, which aims to spotlight courageous filmmakers and journalists who are committed to bringing untold stories to light, especially in regions where free speech is under threat.

“We hope that the people of New Zealand, members of parliament, and policy-makers come to understand the human rights violations and reality on-the-ground in Myanmar. We will use our voices through film to reach them,” said Khin Yupar, DVB Peacock Film Festival co-organizer.

DVB, which is Myanmar’s longest running independent media organisation, transmits via satellite into Myanmar from exile in Thailand and publishes online as @dvbtvnews (YouTube, Facebook).

All films in Burmese with English subtitles. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the 2025 Peacock films production. Door sales available from 5pm.

