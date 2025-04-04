New Zealand’s Children’s Choral Academy Celebrates Elise Bradley’s Prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal

The New Zealand Children’s Choral Academy (NZCCA) is thrilled to announce that our esteemed co-founder and Co-Artistic Director, Elise Bradley MNZM, has been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal. This honour, bestowed in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the arts and community, marks a proud moment for both Elise and the NZCCA family.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal, created to commemorate His Majesty’s Coronation on May 6, 2023, celebrates individuals across Canada and beyond who have made significant impacts in their fields. Elise’s recognition reflects her decades of dedication to choral music, education, and cultural enrichment.

Elise Bradley’s remarkable career spans continents, from her transformative leadership as Artistic Director of the Toronto Children’s Chorus (TCC) for NEARLY 15 years to her visionary work here in New Zealand. Under her guidance, TCC earned international acclaim, touring globally and nurturing countless young voices. Her legacy of excellence continues to inspire us at NZCCA, where she has instilled a passion for musical artistry and community connection in our choristers.

“I feel privileged and humbled to receive this honour for myself and for choral music. I am incredibly passionate about the art of singing and about children’s music education. I thank the TCC for their acknowledgement of my work and the NZCCA for the opportunity to empower, enable and enrich children’s lives every week.”

“We are overjoyed to see Elise receive this well-deserved honour,” said Lois Chick MNZM, Trust Chair of NZCCA. “Her tireless commitment to fostering young talent and elevating choral music has left an indelible mark on our academy and the wider community. This medal is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the joy she brings to all who sing under her direction.”

As we celebrate this milestone, NZCCA remains committed to carrying forward Elise’s vision— empowering young singers to find their voices and share them with the world. We invite our community to join us in congratulating Elise Bradley on this remarkable achievement.

About New Zealand’s Children’s Choral Academy

The New Zealand Children’s Choral Academy is dedicated to nurturing young voices through exceptional choral training and performance opportunities. Co-founded by Elise Bradley, NZCCA inspires a lifelong love of music while fostering creativity, confidence, and community among its choristers.

