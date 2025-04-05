The Bats Release New Single ‘Loline’

PHOTO: Courtesy of Richard Langston. Photo/Supplied.

THURSDAY 3RD APRIL: Look out, it’s The Bats! These New Zealand indie rock royals have had their heads down recording new music and are now ready to share the first offering; ‘Loline’. The new single strikes a very distinctive and familiar chord that exists in the fuzzy-loving hearts of fans all round the world. We can’t wait to see what else this line-up of over 40 years has in store for us this year.

‘Loline’ was recorded at Chicks Studio in Port Chalmers by Flying Nun legend, Tex Houston, with extra keyboards from Ryan Fisherman. The gorgeous music video (above) featuring recent concert footage was directed, shot and produced by Martin Sagadin, ably assisted by JackFreeman and Lucy Lallemant – and all with the support of New Zealand on Air.

The Bats are Robert Scott, Kaye Woodward, Paul Kean and Malcolm Grant, the much-loved indie rock band from Aotearoa. Since their inception in Christchurch in 1982, The Bats’ music has earned a devoted following around the world, and they remain one of New Zealand’s most cherished and enduring exports. Their music is a perfect blend of bittersweet beauty and deceptive simplicity, and the band has a phenomenal ability to create melodies that linger long after the record has stopped spinning.

Throughout their 40 plus years of existence, and now with album number 11 in the pipeline, TheBats have stayed true to their roots, creating timeless music that continues to resonate with fans old and new.

