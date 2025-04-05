Phoebe Rings Share Matrix Inspired New Single 'Get Up'

April 3, 2025: Auckland’s Phoebe Rings share “Get Up,” the catchy new single from their recently announced debut album, Aseurai, out June 6th on Carpark Records.

“Get Up” follows a string of shows from Tāmaki Makaurau all the way to Taipei with two sold out performances in Melbourne & Sydney supporting label mates The Beths. Phoebe Rings finish their Drifting Tour tomorrow night at Space Academy in Ōtautahi with support from Mousey. Tickets are available from Undertheradar.co.nz.

Of the song, bassist and vocalist Ben Locke says “This was written in a period where I was listening to a lot of disco, particularly Nile Rodgers productions (Chic, Sister Sledge). Around a similar time I rewatched The Matrix. In the opening scene, Trinity is being chased by agents and says to herself ‘Get up Trinity, just get up.’ I thought the notion of willing yourself to get up could be interesting to play around with and that scene stuck with me for a bit. In older disco tracks there is often this imperative language (‘Everybody Dance!,’ ‘Leave your cares behind’) – ‘Get up, just get up’ just kind of fell into place. We gave it a pretty comprehensive disco treatment with lots of strings, bvs and a searing Arp solo."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Get Up” is accompanied by a visualiser created by Ben Locke. Utilising Blender Locke explores low-poly animation akin to early games on PlayStation and Nintendo 64. “The original model that I used was based on Fox Mulder from X-files,” says Locke. “I adapted this model to create each individual band member. The idea of driving away from the city and into the dark spoke to ideas in the song of physical movement, mental health and transition between two states. The characters are confidently driving into the night, facing it head on."

"Phoebe Rings are painting with a broader sonic palette, bringing in elements of jazz, disco, and Korean city pop into their gauzy melodies and woozy rhythms" - Beats Per Minute (NY/UK)

“Something of an indie supergroup… a style that reflects the layered, dimensional love that stitches together the cultural tapestry of Choi and her band’s instincts” - Paste Magazine (US)

"There’s dream-pop, and then there’s Phoebe Rings, who sound like they record inside a sunbeam" - Happy Magazine (AUS)

“you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled upon an undiscovered Stereolab B-side… pure, glossy dream-pop” - Rolling Stone (AUS/NZ)

“Phoebe Rings craft an often sublime and weightless dream-pop” - The Listener / NZ Herald (NZ)

“it's time for the rest of the world to fall in love with the dream-pop songcraft of Aotearoa dazzlers Phoebe Rings” - Undertheradar.co.nz (NZ)

Phoebe Rings are a dream pop quartet from Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland, New Zealand). While Phoebe Rings was originally a solo project of Crystal Choi, their new album Aseurai marks a shift with contributing songwriting credits from the whole band, which includes guitar/synthesist Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent, bassist Benjamin Locke and drummer/producer Alex Freer.

Dubbed an "indie supergroup" by RNZ, the four musicians cut their teeth working on other notable NZ projects such as Princess Chelsea, Fazerdaze, Tiny Ruins, ACFreazy, Sea Views and Lucky Boy^. With a more ambitious collection of instruments, Choi says this album heralds the start of true collaboration: “I feel more precious about this LP because it includes everyone’s gems.” The broth is richer with more cooks in the kitchen, and the brewing of textures creates a distinct ‘Phoebe Rings’ sound.

If their 2024 EP was spacey, then Aseurai settles on earth, rooted in tangible moments. “Without getting too gloomy, it’s a weird world out there. A lot has changed in the world since the EP came out,” says Kavanagh-Vincent on this transformation. The album delves into hope and longing across all possibilities, and this exploration of holding on and letting go is organically threaded throughout. Across ten songs, Phoebe Ring’s storytelling ranges from tongue-in-cheek musings on gentrification to tender autobiographical memories.

“ (May the falling light of faraway stars) / (Reach your fingertips and let you breathe),” Choi sings in the title track “Aseurai.” Imagined as a breezy track inspired by a 90’s Korean pop band, Choi discovered, when fleshing out the lyrics, that it was about yearning for people she couldn’t see anymore. Kavanagh-Vincent’s lead single “Drifting” is an unrequited celestial love song with bouncing bass and playful synths.

With Aseurai, Phoebe Rings mark out a brilliant new constellation in their sky, bringing their individual compositions to the fore whilst seamlessly threading them into one celestial body.

© Scoop Media

