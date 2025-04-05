Black Country, New Road Release New Album

Black Country, New Road have released their new album "Forever Howlong" on Ninja Tune.

"Forever Howlong" is the band's first studio release since 2022's UK #3 album “Ants From Up There”, which gave them their second Top 5 UK album in 12 months alongside their Mercury Prize shortlisted debut “For the first time”, and follows 2023's "Live at Bush Hall", an album The Guardian claimed was a “magical resurgence” in a triumphant five-star review. Now, on studio album three, the band have once again built from the ground up in yet another miraculous musical transformation, earning widespread critical acclaim with an Album Of The Week at The Guardian, as well as multiple five-star reviews and cover features.

The long-awaited new record was produced by James Ford (Fontaines D.C., Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Blur) and sees Black Country, New Road settled into a new shape in which vocal duties – and most of the song writing – is split between Tyler Hyde, Georgia Ellery, and May Kershaw. The album was announced alongside it's expansive and joyous opener "Besties", which was met by rapturous praise from both their incredibly dedicated fans and media alike. The track was recently followed up with "Happy Birthday". Inspired by the former single, it is a perfect example of how songs on Forever Howlong are connected in spirit and tone but still feel like very standalone pieces of work. Last week, the band also released "For the Cold Country", the first of the singles to feature May Kershaw on lead vocal duties.

As with the songs from their “Live at Bush Hall” release, Black Country, New Road, who in 2024 sold out dates across the US earlier in the Spring and performed at Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, Green Man, and Pitchfork London, have been road testing material from "Forever Howlong" on stage across the year. Through fan recordings and the band's own constant reinvention, these songs have largely taken shape in plain sight and with the full support of their international fanbase. Despite moving swiftly on after each record, and never having conventionally toured in support of a studio album, the band’s fervent following has only grown and grown regardless.

